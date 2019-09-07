BURLINGTON — West State Street from Elmwood Avenue to McHenry Street and Milwaukee Avenue from Amanda Street to State Street are scheduled to be closed on Monday, Sept. 9 starting at 5 a.m.
According to a Facebook post on the City of Burlington's page, the closure is necessary to do utility work as part of the ongoing reconstruction of State Street and Milwaukee Avenue. The hope is that stretch of road will be able to re-open by Tuesday.
Motorists are advised to take Elmwood Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, and McHenry Street to get around the construction zone.
