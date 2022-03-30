 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CREATIVE WELDING & FABRICATION

Burlington welding business purchases building for expansion with help via small-business loan

120 Industrial Drive, Burlington

The building at 120 Industrial Drive, Burlington, is pictured here in August 2019.

 Via Google Maps

BURLINGTON — A welding and manufacturing business has announced its purchase of the property at 120 Industrial Drive.

Creative Welding & Fabrication has been a tenant in the building, but now owns the property and will be able to expand; that will create four new jobs, the business reported.

The sale price was not disclosed, but business owners Roger Baumeister and Jeremy Uhlenhake said they were able to make the purchase with a U.S. Small Business Administration loan.

The business owners said that the SBA's Business Lending Partners program created "an opportunity for us to grow our business, and also allowed us to keep enough working capital for everyday expenses."

Baumeister and Uhlenhake supplied a 10% down payment, while Town Bank provided 50% of the needed funding and the SBA program covered the remaining 40%.

"I am excited to see what Jeremy and Roger are able to accomplish with this expansion," Town Bank Vice President Josh Sopczak said in a statement.

Creative Welding & Fabrication, formed in 2006, does frame welding and assembly, manufacturing of job-site trailers, and general contract welding projects.

