Burlington, Waterford high schools win Jerry Awards for theater performances

The high school usually hosts six performances in a span of two weekends but was only able to have three in the span of one weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was tragic and really painful for the students,” King said. “The seniors have had so many of these milestones taken from them.”

Also, the performance is filmed in the second weekend, which didn’t happen this year.

“There’s pictures, there’s memories, but not being able to finish the show was a bitter pill,” King said. “We’ve had no closure and now the seniors are moving on.”

Waterford Union High School

Waterford Union High School theater staff and cast members had similar feelings about their show being cut short.

“We never got to go through the finality of a show where you put it to rest. It just felt like we never got to say a true goodbye,” Leigh Birmingham said. “Getting these awards and nominations definitely helped with dampening the sting.”

Leigh Birmingham is the theater department head for the high school and was a co-director of the musical. She was in charge of blocking the scenes, characterization, designing the set and costumes.