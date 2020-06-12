Burlington, Waterford high schools win Jerry Awards for theater performances

RACINE COUNTY — Despite a pandemic just beginning, two area high schools were able to perform the first few nights of their musicals and manage to get them reviewed, just in the nick of time before things got worse. And the end result was in their favor.
Burlington High School and Waterford Union High School have both won several Jerry Awards — for their performances of “Once Upon a Mattress” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” respectively.
The Jerry Awards is one of Wisconsin’s high school musical awards programs and honors excellence in high school musical theater. Productions from more than 85 high schools in 30 counties around the state are reviewed for the awards.
Nominations were announced mid-April and winners were announced about a week after, on April 20.
Each year, school and student achievements are typically honored in an awards show held at Overture Center in Madison in June.
Students are awarded with a certificate and a trophy. Then two outstanding performers advance to The National High School Musical Theater Awards competition in New York City.
The Jerry Awards Facebook page and The Grand’s Facebook page was supposed to broadcast the awards show on Sunday, June 7, including performances, group numbers and shout outs, but was postponed due to recent events surrounding the protests for Black Lives Matter and George Floyd.
The high schools won the following awards:
Burlington High School
- Outstanding overall design
- Outstanding stage management: Annathea Brenneman
- Outstanding lead performance: Bella Gatterer (Queen Aggravain)
- Outstanding supporting performance: Erin Torpy (Nightingale of Samarkand)
- Spirit award: Gracie Geyso
Waterford Union High School
- Outstanding musical
- Outstanding lead performance: Jacob Klingsten (Leaf Coneybear)
- Outstanding supporting performance: Angelina Hill (Olive’s Mom)
- Outstanding supporting performance: Logan Windisch (Vice Principal Panch)
- Spirit award: Colette Goldammer
Burlington High School
The musical they performed this year, “Once Upon a Mattress,” is a comedic musical, based on the fairytale, “The Princess and the Pea.”
Burlington High School has participated in the Jerry Awards for the last four years and has had success.
The students were congratulated electronically for winning.
Jennie King had lots of great things to say about the students that performed.
“Our students are amazing,” she said. “The type of students that come out for the musical are involved in everything. They’re just so phenomenal.”
King, as well as music teacher Penny Yanke, were co-directors of the musical. Yanke was in charge of the music, helped students learn their parts and worked with the ensemble and pit orchestra. King did all the rest of the directing.
“I was extremely proud of the students,” King said. “They were a great group to work with and an outstanding cast.”
The 65-student cast was a “double cast” — students playing lead roles alternated nights. King said they were not understudies, and rather the shows were split evenly, allowing more students to shine in a lead role. In the leads’ off nights, they were part of the ensemble.
King’s husband, Rob King, designed the set, which ended up winning an “Outstanding Overall Design” award. Jeremy Fitch, Rick Morrell and Sherry Gordon also played roles in helping with scenic design.
The musical included a scene with frogs on a log, which was an original take. The frogs sang “Swamps of Home,” which usually isn’t in the musical.
Three students acting as frogs came on stage wearing green morph suits and riding a tree log, to the theme “Rainbow Connection” with one of the frogs playing a banjo — a nod to “The Muppet Movie,” King said.
The show’s production started in November with auditions. Rehearsals continued in the months following and then the musical officially opened on March 6.
The high school usually hosts six performances in a span of two weekends but was only able to have three in the span of one weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was tragic and really painful for the students,” King said. “The seniors have had so many of these milestones taken from them.”
Also, the performance is filmed in the second weekend, which didn’t happen this year.
“There’s pictures, there’s memories, but not being able to finish the show was a bitter pill,” King said. “We’ve had no closure and now the seniors are moving on.”
Waterford Union High School
Waterford Union High School theater staff and cast members had similar feelings about their show being cut short.
“We never got to go through the finality of a show where you put it to rest. It just felt like we never got to say a true goodbye,” Leigh Birmingham said. “Getting these awards and nominations definitely helped with dampening the sting.”
Leigh Birmingham is the theater department head for the high school and was a co-director of the musical. She was in charge of blocking the scenes, characterization, designing the set and costumes.
Derek Machan is the choral director for the high school and was the other co-director of the show. He played keyboard and directed in the pit.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is also a comedic musical, about a spelling bee at Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky teenagers contest in the bee, administered by three just-as-quirky adults.
The cast was able to include the audience on stage for segments of the show. Plus, the cast was able to do improvisation.
“It was just a lot of fun,” Machan said.
Waterford was nominated for 19 Jerry Awards and won 16. This is only the school’s second year participating.
Because the group won for “outstanding musical,” the cast also won all the subsequent awards in design, costumes, etc., which amount for the rest of the awards.
Auditions were held in January, students rehearsed for two months and then the show opened Thursday, March 12.
Four shows were originally scheduled for this production. The judges were supposed to come on Saturday, March 14, but then on Thursday, March 12 the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning and schools were closing around the state. Musical staff heard from Waterford school administration that they would be able to do one more show on that Friday night and that would be it.
Waterford also had two different sets of students playing lead roles — these students were understudies.
“We called them ‘understudies,’ they were anything but,” Machan said. “Our secondary cast was just outstanding. The word ‘understudy’ is not necessarily appropriate for them.”
The Jerry Awards judges were able to scramble and review the show on Friday night (instead of Saturday), and the cast that night was made up of both primary and secondary cast members.
Waterford students were also congratulated electronically for winning — the directors hosted a Zoom call for them.
“They were a great cast and great kids that really rose to the occasion,” Machan said. “I’m incredibly proud of the kids because they work extremely hard.”
This year, the directors tried to challenge the students’ skills — and the students provided.
“They bounced off ideas, they tried things, they took some risks that paid off and they just supported each other,” he said.
Birmingham agreed, saying it was a great environment and there was a lot of cohesiveness between cast members.
“We had that groove going,” she said.
