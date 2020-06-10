Burlington water ski team faces uncertain season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BURLINGTON — The Browns Lake Aquaducks have been putting on free water-ski shows nearly every summer Thursday since 1976. This year remains uncertain.

The team has been focusing on individual talents, according to current member and former Vice President Jacquelyn Bever. With social distancing standards, the team is unable to practice some of its larger acts, such as pyramids or their ballet line that puts team members in close quarters.

“We are running practices that are focusing on individual talents, sticking with the guidelines established by Racine County,” Bever said. “We can’t do many acts 6 feet apart.”

The first show of the Aquaducks season, which runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, shares the weekend with Burlington’s Chocolate Fest; much like the festival, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bever said that the traditional Wisconsin State Water Ski Show, which is usually in the third week of July, was also canceled a couple of weeks ago.

During last year’s season, the Aquaducks came in third place at the Division II National Championships and were Division Two Wisconsin State Water Ski Champions. They would have competed as a Division One team this season.