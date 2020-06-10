Burlington water ski team faces uncertain season

BURLINGTON — The Browns Lake Aquaducks have been putting on free water-ski shows nearly every summer Thursday since 1976. This year remains uncertain.
The team has been focusing on individual talents, according to current member and former Vice President Jacquelyn Bever. With social distancing standards, the team is unable to practice some of its larger acts, such as pyramids or their ballet line that puts team members in close quarters.
“We are running practices that are focusing on individual talents, sticking with the guidelines established by Racine County,” Bever said. “We can’t do many acts 6 feet apart.”
The first show of the Aquaducks season, which runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, shares the weekend with Burlington’s Chocolate Fest; much like the festival, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bever said that the traditional Wisconsin State Water Ski Show, which is usually in the third week of July, was also canceled a couple of weeks ago.
During last year’s season, the Aquaducks came in third place at the Division II National Championships and were Division Two Wisconsin State Water Ski Champions. They would have competed as a Division One team this season.
“The Wisconsin Water Ski Federation along with USA Water Ski are trying to determine if there is an individual competition that they can have in some sort of aspect that has yet to be determined,” Bever said.
Wisconsin Water Ski Federation is offering a virtual competition, which will reward participants for learning new skills and is effective from June 7 to Sept. 30. A rule of the event that all participants must follow state and local guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
While there is still planning being done for the National Water Ski Tournament, Bever was not optimistic. However, with their practice and show season are uncertain, Bever said the team is doing other things to keep connected.
“We’re still trying to come up with ways we’re connecting off of the water, which Aquaducks have always been really good at connecting, on our personal boats on the water or going camping — I mean, we’re all family,” Bever said.
The Browns Lake Aquaducks perform weekly professional-style water skiing shows at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday nights at Fischer Park on Durand Avenue in the Town of Burlington. A junior show precedes the main event at 5 p.m. that are free to the public. There will also be special weekend shows on Labor Day weekend at 6 p.m Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1. The junior show is at 4:30 p.m. on those days.
Photos are from the Aquaducks' Venetian Night show, Saturday, July 6, 2019.
