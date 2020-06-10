You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Burlington water ski team faces uncertain season
0 comments
alert featured
BROWNS LAKE AQUADUCKS

Burlington water ski team faces uncertain season

Aquaducks

Members of the Browns Lake Aquaducks water-ski team pass by the audience in a large pyramid during a 2016 show.

 JAKE GREEN, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

BURLINGTON — The Browns Lake Aquaducks have been putting on free water-ski shows nearly every summer Thursday since 1976. This year remains uncertain.

The team has been focusing on individual talents, according to current member and former Vice President Jacquelyn Bever. With social distancing standards, the team is unable to practice some of its larger acts, such as pyramids or their ballet line that puts team members in close quarters.

“We are running practices that are focusing on individual talents, sticking with the guidelines established by Racine County,” Bever said. “We can’t do many acts 6 feet apart.”

The first show of the Aquaducks season, which runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, shares the weekend with Burlington’s Chocolate Fest; much like the festival, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bever said that the traditional Wisconsin State Water Ski Show, which is usually in the third week of July, was also canceled a couple of weeks ago.

During last year’s season, the Aquaducks came in third place at the Division II National Championships and were Division Two Wisconsin State Water Ski Champions. They would have competed as a Division One team this season.

“The Wisconsin Water Ski Federation along with USA Water Ski are trying to determine if there is an individual competition that they can have in some sort of aspect that has yet to be determined,” Bever said.

Wisconsin Water Ski Federation is offering a virtual competition, which will reward participants for learning new skills and is effective from June 7 to Sept. 30. A rule of the event that all participants must follow state and local guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While there is still planning being done for the National Water Ski Tournament, Bever was not optimistic. However, with their practice and show season are uncertain, Bever said the team is doing other things to keep connected.

“We’re still trying to come up with ways we’re connecting off of the water, which Aquaducks have always been really good at connecting, on our personal boats on the water or going camping — I mean, we’re all family,” Bever said.

+12 In Photos: Browns Lake Aquaducks weekly show
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Police called on black business owner in Parkside parking lot; 'I wish she knew me'
Local News

Police called on black business owner in Parkside parking lot; 'I wish she knew me'

  • 4 min to read

Gus Harris is a passionate, athletic black man with a foreign accent; he's also a husband, father, business owner and a pillar of the Kenosha community. But on May 17, there was a police officer approaching his vehicle. Harris was immediately nervous. He's heard too many stories and seen too many videos where these interactions end with an arrest, a fight or a death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News