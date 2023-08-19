BURLINGTON — Thousands of gallons meant for the sewers have ended up in a wetland near the Fox River after a rainstorm leaked into Burlington’s sanitary system.

State regulators say the city could receive a notice of non-compliance because of the incident Monday in which 68,000 gallons were dumped into a wetland near Pine Street and the Burlington Bypass.

Officials said the discharge — which is prohibited by the state — was likely a combination of sanitary sewer waste and rainwater runoff during a storm that brought more than five inches to the city.

A broken manhole allowed the deluge to leak into Burlington’s sanitary system, forcing city officials to pump wastewater into a neighboring wetland for more than two hours.

Environmentalist Bruce Ross of the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association said such incidents can harm wildlife, can damage vegetation and can hinder the functionality of a wetland.

Ross said he was not familiar enough with the Burlington wetland to gauge the seriousness of the dumping that occurred Monday.

“Clearly it’s not good,” he said. “Wetlands are obviously critical.”

The City of Burlington reported the incident, as required, to regulators at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

DNR officials said it was the first reported overflow of the Burlington sanitary system since 2017.

Peter Riggs, the city’s public works director, announced that a storm delivering nearly 5 1/2 inches of rain Monday caused runoff to leak into the sanitary system. A broken sewer manhole was discovered near a lift station at 1172 Hidden Creek Lane.

“To prevent damage to property and risk to public health, it became necessary to bypass pump wastewater from the lift station to an adjacent wetland,” Riggs said in his announcement.

Riggs said wastewater was pumped into the wetland from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. when the manhole was repaired.

Bryan Hartsook, a DNR wastewater field supervisor, said once the state completes its review of the situation, the city could receive an order to evaluate its system, or possibly a notice of non-compliance.

More severe penalties, including monetary fines, are possible for incidents that are severe or reoccurring.

Burlington’s overflow and wetlands discharge probably did not cause significant damage to the wetland, Hartsook said. Some wetlands, he said, “can really take a beating.”

Referring to the 68,000 gallons, he said, “It’s not a whole lot of volume compared to what a wetland can take.”

Photos: Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Lower Wisconsin Riverway Wisconsin River Wisconsin River Wisconsin River Wisconsin River 04