BURLINGTON — Thousands of gallons meant for the sewers have ended up in a wetland near the Fox River after a rainstorm leaked into Burlington’s sanitary system.
State regulators say the city could receive a notice of non-compliance because of the incident Monday in which 68,000 gallons were dumped into a wetland near Pine Street and the Burlington Bypass.
Officials said the discharge — which is prohibited by the state — was likely a combination of sanitary sewer waste and rainwater runoff during a storm that brought more than five inches to the city.
A broken manhole allowed the deluge to leak into Burlington’s sanitary system, forcing city officials to pump wastewater into a neighboring wetland for more than two hours.
Environmentalist Bruce Ross of the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association said such incidents can harm wildlife, can damage vegetation and can hinder the
functionality of a wetland.
Ross said he was not familiar enough with the Burlington wetland to gauge the seriousness of the dumping that occurred Monday.
“Clearly it’s not good,” he said. “Wetlands are obviously critical.”
The City of Burlington reported the incident, as required, to regulators at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
DNR officials said it was the first reported overflow of the Burlington sanitary system since 2017.
Peter Riggs, the city’s public works director, announced that a storm delivering nearly 5 1/2 inches of rain Monday caused runoff to leak into the sanitary system. A broken sewer manhole was discovered near a lift station at 1172 Hidden Creek Lane.
“To prevent damage to property and risk to public health, it became necessary to bypass pump wastewater from the lift station to an adjacent wetland,” Riggs said in his announcement.
Riggs said wastewater was pumped into the wetland from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. when the manhole was repaired.
Bryan Hartsook, a DNR wastewater field supervisor, said once the state completes its review of the situation, the city could receive an order to evaluate its system, or possibly a notice of non-compliance.
More severe penalties, including monetary fines, are possible for incidents that are severe or reoccurring.
Burlington’s overflow and wetlands discharge probably did not cause significant damage to the wetland, Hartsook said. Some wetlands, he said, “can really take a beating.”
Referring to the 68,000 gallons, he said, “It’s not a whole lot of volume compared to what a wetland can take.”
Photos: Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
The 92-mile Lower Wisconsin Riverway is a prime destination for paddlers. Its diverse ecosystem has led the Riverway to be designated a Wetland of International Importance by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. Mark Cupp, left, executive director of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board; Katie Beilfuss, center, outreach programs director of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association; and Mike Mossman, an ecologist with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, paddle a stretch of the river near Muscoda last week.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
(From left) Mike Mossman, an ecologist with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, Katie Beilfuss, outreach programs director of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, and Mark Cupp, executive director of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board, canoe the Wisconsin River in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The Lower Wisconsin Riverway is now recognized as a Wetland of International Importance by the United States and the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Dan and Judy Torphy, of Pewaukee, take in the view as they look out toward the Wisconsin River during a visit to Muscoda last week. The river is a major draw for bird watchers, paddlers and anglers, and some stretches are just a 20-minute drive from Madison's Far West Side.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Timm Zumm, with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, drives his boat on the Wisconsin River in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Timm Zumm, with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, picks up litter at a sandbar on the Wisconsin River near Muscoda. The river can be heavily used by campers and day paddlers.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
A bald eagle perched above the Wisconsin River near Muscoda. The Lower Wisconsin State Riverway draws more than 140 species of birds.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Sandbars are signature features of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway and provide camping opportunities from Prairie du Sac to the Mississippi River. The sandbars are in constant change and appear above and below the water, depending on the ever-changing water levels. Taking a break from a day on the water are, from left, Mark Cupp of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board, ecologist Mike Mossman and Timm Zumm, both with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, and Katie Beilfuss of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Life vests are available at the boat launch in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Katie Beilfuss, outreach programs director of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, left, and Mike Mossman, an ecologist with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, look for wildlife while canoeing the Wisconsin River in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The Lower Wisconsin Riverway is now recognized as a Wetland of International Importance by the United States and the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Timm Zumm, with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, drives his boat on the Wisconsin River in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Timm Zumm, with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, uses his phone to take a picture of a beaver dam at the Fish Trap Flowage west of Muscoda. The flowage is part of the rich diversity of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Mike Mossman, an ecologist with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, and Katie Beilfuss, left, with the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, talk about the diverse flora and fauna of the Riverway while visiting the Fish Trap Flowage, a backwater of the Wisconsin River west of Muscoda.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Joe Pye weed grows along the road, at right, at Fish Trap Flowage, as Mike Mossman, an ecologist with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, gives a tour of the area in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Timm Zumm, with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, left, and Mark Cupp, executive director of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board, visit Blue River Sand Barrens State Natural Area in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Cardinal flower grows at Fish Trap Flowage in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Cactus at Blue River Sand Barrens State Natural Area near Muscoda.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Lichen at Blue River Sand Barrens State Natural Area in Muscoda, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Just yards from the backwaters of the Wisconsin River, the ecosystem changes to desert at the Blue River Sand Barrens State Natural Area, where prickly pear cactus can be found.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Katie Beilfuss, outreach programs director for the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, looks over the flora at Fish Trap Flowage near Muscoda. Her organization, along with land owners and citizens, helped achieve international recognition for the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway between Prairie du Sac and the Mississippi River.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Mike Mossman, an ecologist with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, points out an obedient plant at the Fish Trap Flowage near Muscoda. The Riverway is home to a diverse collection of flora and fauna.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
Mike Mossman, an ecologist with the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, shows off a map of the Riverway, now recognized as a Wetland of International Importance by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lower Wisconsin Riverway
The Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board office in downtown Muscoda. The board was created in 1989 to help administer laws designed to protect the scenic beauty of the 92-mile stretch of river from Prairie du Sac to the Mississippi River.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin River
Timm Zumm, president of the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, shows off some of the 98 species of fish that live in the river. Zumm worries that invasive carp could decimate native fish.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin River
Timm Zumm, with his dog, Bowie, prepares to board his boat on the Lower Wisconsin River near Spring Green. Zumm, president of the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, said he fell in love with the river in the 1980s.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin River
Timm Zumm, president the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, explores the river with his dog, Bowie, near Spring Green. A study has found more than half a dozen Wisconsin rivers, including the Lower Wisconsin, could become suitable habitat for invasive carp if climate change is not slowed.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin River 04
Timm Zumm, president the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, explores the waterway with his dog, Bowie, near Spring Green, Wis. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
