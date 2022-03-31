Burlington wants state to reconsider 'ridiculous' limits on liquor licenses

BURLINGTON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has agreed to reconsider state limits on liquor licenses, after hearing from Burlington city officials who are frustrated that they have run dry.

State law limits liquor licenses based on a city’s population, with one license for on-site liquor consumption per every 500 people in that municipality.

The City of Burlington just issued its 25th and final available such license to Buzzed Wine Bar, a new establishment opening soon at 549 N. Pine St. in the city’s downtown.

That means that if a restaurant or other new business is considering opening in Burlington, the city has no liquor license available for the foreseeable future, and could risk losing economic development.

Burlington City Council President Jon Schultz appealed to Vos for relief during a town hall meeting that Vos held Wednesday at the Veterans Terrace event center.

Calling the situation “super frustrating,” Schultz said Burlington officials object to the state’s “artificial limit” restricting the city’s ability to determine how many local businesses should be permitted to serve beer, wine and hard liquor.

“Let us govern our own city,” Schultz told the Assembly speaker. “We don’t need babysitting from the state.”

Vos, who grew up in Burlington and now resides in Rochester, responded that he is willing to consider relaxing the state’s restrictions.

“I would certainly be open to looking at that,” he told Schultz.

Any changes in the law, however, would likely face opposition from the Wisconsin Tavern League, the powerful statewide lobbying group for 5,000 Wisconsin bar owners and others.

Chris Marsicano, past president of the Tavern League, said the group opposes easing the limits on liquor licenses, because doing so would have the effect of watering down the value of existing licenses.

With limits now in place, a tavern owner selling his or her business can fetch a much higher price — often the achievement of a life spent building a tavern into something worth buying, Marsicano said.

In some parts of Florida, liquor licenses sell for $1 million or more, he said.

“It gives our business value,” he said. “And we’re not about to give that up.”

Vos noted that he supported a change a few years ago allowing cities, villages or towns to purchase extra liquor licenses from neighboring municipalities, if those neighbors are not using all of their licenses.

Revamping the entire system of liquor license limits is not likely, Vos told Schultz. But, he added, “I certainly think you could play around the edges.”

The issue came up in Burlington in March as the city considered whether to award its final license to Buzzed Wine Bar.

Melissa Smith, an entrepreneur relocated from the Chicago area, plans to sell wine by the glass primarily, although she might also offer beer, hard cider and some liquor choices.

The City Council approved her license March 1, but not without reservations about giving up the city’s final Class B license for on-site liquor consumption — the type of license favored by restaurants, country clubs and other major attractions.

As the council was preparing to vote March 1, Alderman Tom Preusker said the wine bar license decision should not be so climactic.

Preusker said everyone could “thank the Tavern League” for the state license restrictions. He suggested contacting state lawmakers about reforming the system.

“It’s too bad we even have to have this conversation, and make this a really big deal,” he said. “It’s because of the state statute.”

After having purchased extra licenses from the neighboring Town of Burlington and Town of Spring Prairie, the City of Burlington now has 25 businesses licensed for on-site consumption of beer, wine and hard liquor.

The license for Buzzed Wine Bar cost the city $12,500 — a cost the city passed along to Smith.

Another license will be permitted as the city’s population grows to include another 500 people. City staff told aldermen that the benchmark for another license is just 85 new residents away, as the population approaches 11,000.

Schultz told his colleagues at the March 1 meeting that awarding the final license to Buzzed Wine Bar would leave them temporarily unable to accommodate any new restaurant or other business that comes along.

“It’s really unfortunate,” he said. “It’s ridiculous that the state has these limits.”

