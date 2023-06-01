Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BURLINGTON — Work on Echo Lake could be delayed another year under a city request to extend a deadline for submitting plans to state regulators.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources set a June 1 deadline for the city to present plans to rebuild the dam on Burlington’s human-made lake.

City officials, however, are asking the state to extend the deadline until June 2024.

This would be the city’s second extension, following an original November 2022 deadline tied to a $1 million DNR grant to support the project.

Peter Riggs, the city’s public works director, said the extension is necessary “to meet a realistic timeline.”

City Administrator Carina Walters cited the complexity of the Echo Lake project and said that work on the dam and related lake improvements could be delayed for several reasons.

Referring to past decisions and actions regarding the lake issue, Walters said, “Nothing about the dam has been on time.”

DNR officials indicated that they are likely to approve the new timetable. The Burlington City Council in December voted to seek state approval for rebuilding the deteriorated dam at Echo Lake as part of a restoration effort that also includes dredging the lake.

Alderwoman Corina Kretschmer said she has no idea why an extension is needed.

“I would like to get it done and to move forward with it,” Kretschmer said. “I’m not sure where we’re at.”

Alderman Tom Preusker said the delay is not unexpected, considering that the council waited for a citywide referendum in November before choosing a course of action on Echo Lake.

“There is no reason to rush the plans,” he said.

DNR regulators notified Burlington city officials in 2015 that the dam at Echo Lake was no longer adequate to meet state safety standards. Regulators gave the city 10 years to rectify the situation.

The city had to choose between rebuilding the dam or removing the dam and allowing the 70-acre impoundment to drain into the White River, which flows through the site.

The Burlington Park Board called for removing the dam and restoring the White River.

The City Council planned to make a decision in February 2022, council members instead decided to conduct an advisory public referendum.

After voters in November signaled support for preserving Echo Lake, aldermen voted to pursue that strategy.

The concept that was presented to voters is expected to cost $9.1 million.

After the city presents its plans to the DNR, city and state officials will negotiate a final blueprint. The city then will seek bids from construction contractors to begin the work.

Community members involved in the Echo Lake debate said they are comfortable with the potential delay.

Jerry Weiler, who actively supported a “Save Echo Lake” campaign before the referendum, said he is happy the city is trying to rebuild the dam and preserve the lake.

If the process is delayed an extra year, Weiler said, he would have no concerns.

“I know they’re going to jump through hoops to get this stuff done,” he said.

Paul Haynes, who served on a city task force studying Echo Lake, said he is not surprised that the plans are not ready for state regulators.

Haynes, a former Park Board president, said it would be difficult to have plans finished by June after waiting until the November referendum to choose between rebuilding and removing the dam.

“I can certainly see that the process has been slowed down,” he said. “It would have been hard for them to throw it all together.”