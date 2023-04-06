BURLINGTON — After twice losing bids for Racine County Board, Judi Adams has scored a victory in a race for Burlington City Council.

Adams was victorious Tuesday over her opponent, George Galvan, in a contest to represent District 2 on the city's south side.

Adams finished with 414 votes compared with Galvan's 248 votes.

The winner succeeds Alderman Bob Grandi, who is stepping down after four terms on the City Council.

Adams is a longtime resident of the Town of Burlington who moved to the City of Burlington seven years ago. She ran twice for Racine County Board, but lost both times.

Galvan is a former Burlington and Waterford resident who lived in Arizona for about 20 years before moving back to Wisconsin a year and half ago. His sister is Laura Bielefeldt, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.

Galvan says he opposes his sister's coalition, and he and Adams disagreed on the best approach to Burlington's ongoing race relations issue.

By winning Tuesday's election, Adams will have a chance to represent District 2 for a two-year term at a salary of $3,600 a year.

