BURLINGTON — After twice losing bids for Racine County Board, Judi Adams has scored a victory in a race for Burlington City Council.
Adams was victorious Tuesday over her opponent, George Galvan, in a contest to represent District 2 on the city's south side.
Adams finished with 414 votes compared with Galvan's 248 votes.
The winner succeeds Alderman Bob Grandi, who is stepping down after four terms on the City Council.
Video highlights from the Kenosha County Planning and Development Committee public hearing in which residents weighed in on the proposed Lafarge gravel mining expansion held Wednesday night, Feb. 8, 2023, at the County Center, 19600 75th St., in Bristol. About 30-40 people attending the meeting and all who spoke opposed the project that is planned at 31st Street and 376th Avenue in Wheatland, which also borders Burlington to the north in Racine County. For more details, check back later at
www.kenoshanews.com
Knnewsroom
Adams is a longtime resident of the Town of Burlington who moved to the City of Burlington seven years ago. She ran twice for Racine County Board, but lost both times.
Galvan is a former Burlington and Waterford resident who lived in Arizona for about 20 years before moving back to Wisconsin a year and half ago. His sister is Laura Bielefeldt, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
Galvan says he opposes his sister's coalition, and he and Adams disagreed on the best approach to Burlington's ongoing race relations issue.
By winning Tuesday's election, Adams will have a chance to represent District 2 for a two-year term at a salary of $3,600 a year.
In photos: Burlington's iconic Fred's Burgers, home of the 'world's best burger'
Fred's Burgers in Downtown Burlington, exterior shot October 2022
Located at 596 N. Pine St. in Downtown Burlington, Fred's Burgers is located in the same spot where Fred Mabson 42 years ago established the eatery known for boasting of having the world's best burger.
Scott Williams
Fred Mabson founder of Fred's Burgers in Burlington
Fred Mabson, founder of Fred's Burgers in Burlington, lets loose a laugh while reading a card during a birthday party for him.
Submitted
Greg Bartels keeps fresh patties going on the grill at Fred's Burgers in Burlington
Greg Bartels keeps the grill loaded with fresh patties Monday at Fred's Burgers, 596 N. Pine St., Burlington, which offers about a dozen different specialty burgers, including the Fred Burger, named for founder Fred Mabson.
Scott Williams
Fred's Burgers
A strong local connection is emphasized throughout the confines of Fred's Burgers. The photo on this table is members of the Burlington High School baseball team receiving their trophy after winning the WIAA Division 1 state championship in June 2016.
PETER JACKEL,
Mabson family of Fred's Burgers fame in Burlington
The Mabson family behind the Fred's Burgers restaurant that opened in Downtown Burlington in 1980 includes, from left, Ben, Nancy, Fred and Graidon.
Submitted
Fred's Burgers 'world's best burger' logo displayed inside Burlington restaurant
Fred Mabson took over the former Parkview tavern at 596 N. Pine St. in Downtown Burlington in 1980 and created a restaurant that some still call "Fred's Parkview," but most know as Fred's Burgers.
Scott Williams
Fred Mabson in cartoon caricature surrounded by employees in Fred's Burgers
A caricature hanging inside Fred's Burgers depicts founder Fred Mabson, center, surrounded by employees of the restaurant that he founded in 1980 at the site of a former tavern.
Scott Williams
Fred Mabson and son Ben Mabson inside Fred's Burgers restaurant in Burlington
Ben Mabson, left, and his father, Fred Mabson, agreed long ago that Ben would take over ownership and management of Fred's Burgers restaurant in Burlington after Fred had died.
Submitted
Burgers fill the grill inside Fred's Burgers in Downtown Burlington
Hamburger patties sizzle on the grill inside Fred's Burgers, the Burlington restaurant that offers about a dozen different specialty burgers, plus a new burger of the month every month.
Scott Williams
Sarah Peronto employee at Fred's Burgers serves up baskets of food from the kitchen
Employee Sarah Peronto carries baskets of food from the kitchen Monday at Fred's Burgers, 596 N. Pine St., Burlington, where employees have dedicated themselves to keeping the restaurant going despite the death of founder Fred Mabson.
Scott Williams
Fred's Burgers
Kitchen manager Maddie Betzen, left, and manager Julie Busch are two of people who make Fred's Burgers in Burlington the iconic restaurant it has long been. Celebrities including former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan have dined at Fred's.
PETER JACKEL,,
Outside Fred's
A man walks past the iconic Fred's World Best Burger restaurant in Downtown Burlington, which has a sign posted saying its open for delivery and carryout.
Journal Times file photo
Customers at the bar in Fred's Burgers bar and grill in Burlington
Customers take their seats at the bar in Fred's Burgers, the Burlington bar and grill, which has no table service but invites customers to place their orders at the bar.
Scott Williams
Ben Mabson and his father, Fred Mabson, two generations of owners at Fred's Burgers
Two generations of owners at Fred's Burgers in Burlington include Ben Mabson, left, and his father, Fred Mabson, who died in 2022 after starting the restaurant and running it for more than 40 years.
Submitted
Fred Mabson's name affixed to the front of the bar at Fred's Burgers in Burlington
Founder Fred Mabson's name is affixed to the front of the bar inside Fred's Burgers, 596 N. Pine St., Burlington, which Mabson started as a tavern but later converted into a bar and grill.
Scott Williams
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.