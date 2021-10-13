Burlington trick-or-treat hours announced

BURLINGTON — This year’s Halloween trick-or-treat hours for the City of Burlington will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

"The Common Council and city staff encourage everyone to please be safe and enjoy the holiday!" Burlington's website states.

This announcement comes after trick-or-treating in the City of Racine was set for 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Wind Point's hours were scheduled for the same date, but between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the same date and hours as in Caledonia. Wind Point residents who wish to participate should have an outdoor light on. North Bay's hours are Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

