TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Town Supervisor Russ Egan has turned back would-be newcomer Vicky View in a race to become the new town chairman.
Egan finished Tuesday's election with 1,154 votes, ahead of View and her 814 votes.
Voters were
selecting a new chairman after Jeff Lang's one term in office and after previous Chairman Ralph Rice's long tenure as the town's highest elected official.
Egan has served on the Town Board for two terms, starting in 2018.
View, who has served on local and county planning committees, was making her first bid for elected office.
The town chairman serves a two-year term at a salary of $7,500 a year.
Egan could not be reached for comment.
View thanked her supporters, and blamed her defeat on partisan influence in town government that is supposed to be non-partisan.
The Racine County Republican Party publicly endorsed Egan and listed him on the party's Facebook page among its choices in Tuesday's elections.
View, who described herself as non-partisan, said the Republican Party makes its choices without considering which candidate is best qualified to hold public office. Often, she said, it is only a matter of which candidate is paying dues to the party.
"This is a political machine," she said. "This doesn't seem like a party that is looking for the best candidate."
