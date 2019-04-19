Try 3 months for $3

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — After 16 years as Burlington town clerk, Heidi Streif is ready to retire. 

Streif, who has been with the township since January 2003, said that she's looking forward to helping babysit her grandchildren and caring for her 90-year-old mother who lives with her.

"I'm excited," she said. "I have my plate full."

Streif worked in the private sector before becoming town clerk. While she looks forward to stepping down on July 5, she said there will be parts of her job she will miss.

"It's been a good experience," she said. "And I enjoyed working with people."

Town Chairman Ralph Rice said town officials have discussed her upcoming retirement and plan to post a listing for the position soon. 

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

