 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Burlington town chairman ready to 'pass the torch' after 18 years in local government

  • 0

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Jeff Lang has announced he is stepping aside after 18 years of town government service.

Jeff Lang candidate Burlington town chairman

Lang

Lang, chairman of the Town of Burlington, said he has decided not to seek re-election when his current term as town chairman ends in April.

The 69-year-old town leader said he feels good about what the town has accomplished over the years, and he is confident that new leadership will emerge.

“It’s been my honor and pleasure to serve,” he said. Referring to local residents, he said, “I hope they would agree that we’ve done well.”

Lang was elected town chairman in 2021 after previously serving 16 years as a Town Board member, elected for eight straight terms.

People are also reading…

Colleagues are applauding Lang’s record of service and his dedication to the people of the Town of Burlington.

Steve Swantz, a member of the Town Board, said he has enjoyed serving alongside Lang.

“He’s a great guy to work with,” Swantz said. “He’s always had his heart in the right place.”

Voters elected Lang as town chairman following the departure of Ralph Rice, who retired after five terms in office, plus another 30 years as a town supervisor.

The town chairman serves a two-year term at a salary of $7,500 a year.

The chairman presides over the five-member Town Board, which approves and oversees a $3-million-a-year budget for public safety, road maintenance and other services in the town of 6,500 people.

Watch now: A women's chorus walks the parade route and entertains holiday revelers in Burlington on Friday, Dec. 2.
Rachel Naber headshot

Naber

During Lang’s tenure as chairman, the board also hired Rachel Naber as town administrator — the top non-elected position in town government.

Naber, who began work in August, said she has been grateful for Lang’s input and guidance as she settled into her new position at the Town Hall. All of the town supervisors have been helpful, she added.

Even since deciding to step aside as chairman, Lang has offered to remain available if questions or issues arise in town government after his term is finished, Naber said.

“He’s always just a phone call away,” she said. “He has the heart there, and he wants to see the town succeed.”

Lang, who said he is battling cancer, cited health issues among his reasons for deciding not to run for another term. He announced his intentions publicly last Thursday during a Town Board meeting.

Voters in the April 4 election will choose a new town chairman.

Candidates hoping to get on the ballot have until Jan. 3 to submit nominating petitions to the town clerk.

Lang said he is certain that qualified candidates will come forward. He also said he will try to help the new chairman get acclimated to the job.

Lang said he is satisfied with his accomplishments in town government, although he has mixed feelings about calling it quits.

“It’s bittersweet, but we have achieved a lot of things,” he said. “It’s time to pass the torch.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News