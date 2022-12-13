Burlington town chairman ready to 'pass the torch' after 18 years in local government

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Jeff Lang has announced he is stepping aside after 18 years of town government service.

Lang, chairman of the Town of Burlington, said he has decided not to seek re-election when his current term as town chairman ends in April.

The 69-year-old town leader said he feels good about what the town has accomplished over the years, and he is confident that new leadership will emerge.

“It’s been my honor and pleasure to serve,” he said. Referring to local residents, he said, “I hope they would agree that we’ve done well.”

Lang was elected town chairman in 2021 after previously serving 16 years as a Town Board member, elected for eight straight terms.

Colleagues are applauding Lang’s record of service and his dedication to the people of the Town of Burlington.

Steve Swantz, a member of the Town Board, said he has enjoyed serving alongside Lang.

“He’s a great guy to work with,” Swantz said. “He’s always had his heart in the right place.”

Voters elected Lang as town chairman following the departure of Ralph Rice, who retired after five terms in office, plus another 30 years as a town supervisor.

The town chairman serves a two-year term at a salary of $7,500 a year.

The chairman presides over the five-member Town Board, which approves and oversees a $3-million-a-year budget for public safety, road maintenance and other services in the town of 6,500 people.

During Lang’s tenure as chairman, the board also hired Rachel Naber as town administrator — the top non-elected position in town government.

Naber, who began work in August, said she has been grateful for Lang’s input and guidance as she settled into her new position at the Town Hall. All of the town supervisors have been helpful, she added.

Even since deciding to step aside as chairman, Lang has offered to remain available if questions or issues arise in town government after his term is finished, Naber said.

“He’s always just a phone call away,” she said. “He has the heart there, and he wants to see the town succeed.”

Lang, who said he is battling cancer, cited health issues among his reasons for deciding not to run for another term. He announced his intentions publicly last Thursday during a Town Board meeting.

Voters in the April 4 election will choose a new town chairman.

Candidates hoping to get on the ballot have until Jan. 3 to submit nominating petitions to the town clerk.

Lang said he is certain that qualified candidates will come forward. He also said he will try to help the new chairman get acclimated to the job.

Lang said he is satisfied with his accomplishments in town government, although he has mixed feelings about calling it quits.

“It’s bittersweet, but we have achieved a lot of things,” he said. “It’s time to pass the torch.”

In photos: Crowds line the streets in Downtown Burlington for annual holiday parade Karina Cruz and her son, Ian, get ready for the Burlington holiday parade Fire department dog character rides atop a fire engine in Burlington's holiday parade Crosstown Harmony Chorus singers entertain before Burlington Christmas-season parade Riverview Girl Scouts enjoy their moment in the Burlington holiday parade Downtown Burlington decked out in lights and festive spirit for yearly holiday parade Mueller kids Everly, Lily and Finley take their seats for Burlington holiday parade Milwaukee Dancing Grannies entertain during Burlington holiday parade Megan Kehrli and her two sons, Jax and Dominic, bundle up for the Burlington holiday parade Kathy Baumeister joins others from the Burlington Senior Center in holiday parade Special Olympics float makes its appearance at Burlington holiday parade Evelyn Overland, 2, dresses up in colorful outfit for Burlington holiday parade Costumed characters take their place in the Burlington holiday parade