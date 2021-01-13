Burlington town chairman post draws two candidates for April election

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A town government veteran and a political newcomer are vying to become the next chairman of the Town of Burlington.
Jeff Lang and Matthew Allan Snorek have filed candidacy papers in the April 6 election for the highest elected office in the town.
The winner of the April 6 election will succeed Chairman Ralph Rice, who is stepping aside after five terms in office and more than 50 years of involvement in local government.
The chairman serves a two-year term at a salary of $7,500 per year.
The candidate filing deadline was extended for both town chairman and for a town supervisor seat, after the incumbents in both races declared they were not running for re-election.
After Friday’s extended deadline, the field for Town Supervisor District 2 is set, too, with candidates Chad Novasic, Neal Czaplewski and Brian Fliss.
Lang, who has served on the Town Board for 15 years, said he decided to run for chairman to provide continuity and consistency after he heard that Rice was ready to retire.
As the longest-serving remaining member of the Town Board, Lang said, he understands local issues and he is committed to maintaining the town’s track record of fiscal restraint and frugality.
“My top priority will always be controlling taxation and spending,” he said.
The town spends about $2 million a year to provide for public safety, road maintenance and other local government services.
Snorek, who is making his first bid for political office, said he wants to promote conservative values in both government spending and other aspects of the town.
The owner of a pest and wildlife control business, Snorek became politically active over the past year, and joined in forming a conservative group called Patriots for a United Burlington.
As town chairman, he said, he would work to protect Burlington’s rural lifestyle and culture.
“I absolutely love my community,” he said. “The rural way of life — it’s pretty important to me.”
The town chairman presides over Town Board meetings and works with the other four board members to hire staff, approve budgets and set local policies.
Lang, who works as a real estate broker, has also represented the town as a delegate on the Southeastern Wisconsin Fox River Association. As chairman, he said, he would focus on protecting lake water quality, and on addressing a shortage of volunteers in the fire department.
Another key issue, he said, is working to protect the town’s borders from unwanted annexation by neighboring cities or villages.
Lang said the town could try persuading local property owners from wanting to leave, and the town could take other steps to fend off annexation. He said he already serves on a local committee that is studying the issue.
“There are, I think, some promising ideas,” he said.
Snorek, the owner of Guaranteed Gone Pest & Wildlife Control LLC, said he became interested in politics last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then the presidential election.
He calls himself a “freedom-loving conservative.”
Snorek said he would work to examine potentially dangerous traffic intersections and to look for ways of saving money in the town’s wastewater management system.
He agreed that fighting unwanted annexation of town territory is an important priority. He said he would consider taking steps to protect the town’s borders.
“We could certainly find a way to have something in place,” he said. “We have to find a way we can all work together.”