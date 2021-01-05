Burlington town chairman calls it quits after career dedicated to frugal government

He then joined the village’s planning and zoning committee, and in the 1980s he got elected to the town board. He served more than 30 years as a town supervisor before being elected town chairman in 2009.

Serving two-year terms, the chairman works as leader of the five-member town board overseeing local government.

Russell Egan, another current town supervisor, said that Rice was a mentor who encouraged him to get involved. Egan is halfway through his second term on the town board.

Egan said the chairman has instilled in others a strong commitment to keeping town government efficient without excessive spending or debt.

“He’s always been level-headed in everything he’s done,” Egan said. “He’s always had the foresight to sit here and look forward.”

As a town official, Rice said he felt good about helping to control taxes, maintaining roads, and overseeing such projects as the closing of a landfill and the construction of new firehouses and other facilities.

As a farmer, he also was active on state issues related to farmland preservation and other agricultural topics.