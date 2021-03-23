Burlington town candidates aim to control spending and fight annexation

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Voters in the April 6 election are getting a chance to choose new leadership for the town, with two positions being vacated by incumbents.
Longtime Town Chairman Ralph Rich is stepping aside, so voters will choose between Jeff Lang and Matthew Allan Snorek for chairman. Lang is a current town supervisor, while Snorek is a would-be newcomer to town government.
The town chairman serves a two-year term at a salary of $7,500 a year.
Voters also will choose between candidates Neal Czaplewski and Brian Fliss to fill a town supervisor position being vacated by incumbent Rich Isaacson. Isaacson holds the District 2 position on the town board.
Town supervisors serve two-year terms at a salary of $5,000 a year.
In another race that will appear on the ballot, Town Supervisor Steve Swantz is running unopposed for re-election to another term in the District 1 position.
Candidates submitted written responses to the following questions, but Snorek did not respond.
What is your position on protecting the town’s borders from unwanted annexation by neighboring municipalities?
LANG: I want property owners in the town to want to remain in the town. While there are no legal means for a town to “prevent” annexation, I believe there are ways to reduce it, and as chairman I will implement them. Due to the Wisconsin state statutes allowing only cities and villages to annex property, towns are unable to prevent a landowner from petitioning to be annexed. Town government is not even notified of a pending annexation until it is over with, in most cases.
CZAPLEWSKI: Protecting town borders from annexation is one of my key priorities. To accomplish this, we must first understand and ultimately remove the incentives that promote annexation. We do this by providing a high level of service, remain open to revenue generation through development, and keeping our tax rates substantially lower than the City. This makes annexation a more expensive option to consider and least likely to occur. It’s important to note that under Wisconsin law, no town board has authority to prevent annexation and most annexations are initiated by landowners or residents seeking better services or change in land use.
FLISS: I am strongly opposed to losing our land along with our tax revenue to outside municipalities. We have very competitive incentives for business and residential property owners. It is important that the town maintains a seat at the table to secure the ability to make informed decisions on how the land is utilized. The town needs to communicate thoroughly, ensuring our community is represented and informed through the entire process.
How would you control tax increases in the town budget while continuing to deliver needed services to a growing population?
LANG: I will continue to vote against unreasonable spending, which is why I first ran for office. I have a strong record in this area. I also believe there must be a commitment to stimulating commercial development in the appropriate locations to increase revenue. Towns now may use TIF districts to help achieve this, and I will explore this tool as chairman.
CZAPLEWSKI: As a town we have to strike a balance between providing needed services to the community and controlling our expenses. One way to keep our taxes low, is to explore news ways to generate additional income through planned growth and development. We must however, never put at risk our rural character which defines our town in so many ways. Lastly, we need to be constantly scrutinizing ways to reduce our costs. That is good government.
FLISS: I will seek ways to cut unnecessary spending by securing competitive bids from a variety of local businesses, not necessarily hiring the same contractors every time. I plan to maintain our great reputation of low taxes and fiscal responsibility. It’s fair to say that as our population grows, our tax revenue will grow accordingly. Property tax revenue is based on percentages and, with more property growth, it creates investment capital for infrastructure and services. Revenue is relative to the increased number of properties and property values. Budgeting requires responsible planning and spending by our town government.
Do you support new solar or wind energy developments in the town? Why or why not?
LANG: Solar or wind energy projects should be evaluated as any other proposed project. There must be a balance between our rural character and responsible growth. I believe that every development proposal deserves a fair hearing to allow full understanding of the costs and benefits associated.
CZAPLEWSKI: Without detailed plans and a better understanding of the scope of development, it’s not possible for me to answer directly. Generally speaking, I believe solar and wind energy development is pretty intrusive to the neighboring landscape and could significantly alter our rural character. That would not align to our town’s stated mission, vision, or values and would not have my support. I do believe however, any proposed development in the town should be open for discussion and considered on its individual merits.
FLISS: I will represent the views of the majority of voters in our town. The question does not clarify if we would be tearing out forests or agricultural land to put up solar or huge wind farms which could raise concerns. However, I strongly support home-owners’ rights to choose to put solar panels on their own roofs. There are tax credits, ecological advantages, and great incentives from We Energies to buy back excess energy production from private citizens. I support the decisions of our property owners and town residents.