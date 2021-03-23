Burlington town candidates aim to control spending and fight annexation

CZAPLEWSKI: Protecting town borders from annexation is one of my key priorities. To accomplish this, we must first understand and ultimately remove the incentives that promote annexation. We do this by providing a high level of service, remain open to revenue generation through development, and keeping our tax rates substantially lower than the City. This makes annexation a more expensive option to consider and least likely to occur. It’s important to note that under Wisconsin law, no town board has authority to prevent annexation and most annexations are initiated by landowners or residents seeking better services or change in land use.

FLISS: I am strongly opposed to losing our land along with our tax revenue to outside municipalities. We have very competitive incentives for business and residential property owners. It is important that the town maintains a seat at the table to secure the ability to make informed decisions on how the land is utilized. The town needs to communicate thoroughly, ensuring our community is represented and informed through the entire process.

How would you control tax increases in the town budget while continuing to deliver needed services to a growing population?