Burlington Town Board kills Dollar General plans

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Bowing to fierce opposition from residents, town supervisors unanimously shot down plans for a 9,100-square-foot Dollar General in the Bohners Lake area.

The store, proposed to go on Highway P (McHenry Street) just south of Walburg Lane, would have been the second dollar store in the Burlington Area, joining Dollar Tree, 1709 Milwaukee Ave., in the City of Burlington. Planning and Zoning commissioners unanimously recommended denial and the Town Board followed suit on Nov. 14.

While the plans were solid and would have brought tax dollars into the town, residents were opposed, Town Chairman Ralph Rice said.

“It would have definitely brought in some revenue for the town,” Rice said. “It would have taken the area and changed it, but the people just didn’t want it.”

“A big group of people” came to the Town Board meeting to speak in opposition to the proposed store and brought along a petition against it with more than 200 signatures, Rice said. The detractors, in addition to the fact that the land is zoned residential in the town’s land use plan, were the two primary factors in the board’s decision.