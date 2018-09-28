BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council plans to weigh in on the ongoing discussion over “dark stores” in Wisconsin.
At the Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, the council is scheduled to discuss a proposed resolution which is part of a campaign from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, Wisconsin Counties Association and Wisconsin Towns Association asking the governor and Legislature to close what they’re calling the “dark stores loophole.”
Dark stores
The loophole allows businesses to appeal their property tax assessments on the basis that they should be comparable to the assessments of unoccupied properties, arguing the property’s value should not be determined by whether its occupied.
The precedent was set by a 2008 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that found the city of Madison had improperly assessed the value of two Walgreens stores.
Walmart is challenging the assessment of two of its Mount Pleasant stores at 3049 Oakes Road and 5625 Washington Ave. The village told the Journal Times it has received similar challenges from Walgreens and Menards.
Earlier this month the Journal Times reached out to the City of Burlington to see if the city currently had any similar cases of businesses challenging their assessments. City Administrator Carina Walters said it did not.
In the background documents provided by the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the organization argues that homeowners already bear a disproportionate share of the statewide property tax burden and that if the dark stores loophole were fully implemented, residents’ tax bills would increase by 8 percent on average.
Their recommendation is to pass something similar to the 2017 Assembly Bill 386, which was not brought to a vote before the legislative session ended in February.
‘The wrong problem’
Alderman Tom Preusker from the 4th District, however, called the resolution, “wrong-headed.”
“If the municipalities are fairly valuing their properties there shouldn’t be a difference between dark stores and any other property,” said Preusker. “They’re going after the wrong problem.”
Cory Fish, director of tax, transportation and legal affairs for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce said the dark stores legislation would allow tax assessors to value occupied property higher solely because of its occupancy.
“For example, if you had two homes identical in every respect except that one was occupied and one was vacant, the occupied home would be assessed and taxed more than the vacant one — even though the fair-market value would be the same for each home,” said Fish.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce came out in opposition to 2017 AB 386 as well as the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and retail giants Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.
The discussion is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., Burlington.
