BURLINGTON — The city plans to honor the cast and crew of two high school musicals that recently won coveted Jerry Awards with a parade and program on Friday.
Burlington High School’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” was named outstanding musical in the 2019 Jerry Awards, which were announced in late May.
Several individuals involved with BHS’s production, as well as several involved with Catholic Central High School’s production of “Disney’s Newsies” also received Jerry Awards.
The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday on Milwaukee Avenue near Kane Street, and will then head northeast to Pine Street; south on Pine Street; it will make its way to State Street where it is to head east to McCanna Parkway, which leads to the BHS campus. The program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the BHS auditorium, 400 McCanna Parkway.
Overture Center for the Arts, in Madison, has presented Jerry Awards for high school musical productions in Wisconsin for the past 10 years. Educators and industry professionals review productions at more than 90 high schools in 30 counties throughout the state, providing valuable feedback in the process. The program is intended to elevate the importance of musical theater within high schools.
The Jerry Awards are named in honor of philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Frautschi.
“We’re thrilled to announce a record 400 award recipients this year within the 98 productions around the state in 92 communities of varying sizes and theater programs with varying budgets,” stated Tim Sauers, Overture’s vice president of programming and community engagement, in a press release.
BHS Jerry Awards
Outstanding musical: “Little Shop of Horrors"
Troy Everson, direction
Beth Reetz, direction and music direction
Penny Yanke, musical direction
Peggy Morgan Strimple, choreography
Chloee Wheaton, stage management
Annathea Brenneman, stage management
Jeremy Fitch, scenic design
Frank Korb, scenic design
Jennie King, costume design
Michelle Morrell, costume design
Logan Bydalek, lighting design
Rod Stoughton, sound design
Outstanding leading performance: Jo Fox as Seymour
Outstanding supporting performance: Hannah Beyer, as Audrey II
Spirit award: Ryan Stankus
CCHS honors
Outstanding direction: Abby Galstad
Outstanding stage management: Miriam Ward
Outstanding lead performance: Sarah Naber, as Katherine Plumber
Outstanding youth performance: Gary Mann, as Les Jacobs
Spirit award: Simon Pedone
Outstanding scenic design: Steve Wagner
Outstanding costume design: Marie Frederick, Karen Melton and Lisa Wagner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.