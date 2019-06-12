{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — The city plans to honor the cast and crew of two high school musicals that recently won coveted Jerry Awards with a parade and program on Friday.

Burlington High School’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” was named outstanding musical in the 2019 Jerry Awards, which were announced in late May.

Several individuals involved with BHS’s production, as well as several involved with Catholic Central High School’s production of “Disney’s Newsies” also received Jerry Awards.

The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday on Milwaukee Avenue near Kane Street, and will then head northeast to Pine Street; south on Pine Street; it will make its way to State Street where it is to head east to McCanna Parkway, which leads to the BHS campus. The program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the BHS auditorium, 400 McCanna Parkway.

Overture Center for the Arts, in Madison, has presented Jerry Awards for high school musical productions in Wisconsin for the past 10 years.  Educators and industry professionals review productions at more than 90 high schools in 30 counties throughout the state, providing valuable feedback in the process. The program is intended to elevate the importance of musical theater within high schools.

The Jerry Awards are named in honor of philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Frautschi.

“We’re thrilled to announce a record 400 award recipients this year within the 98 productions around the state in 92 communities of varying sizes and theater programs with varying budgets,” stated Tim Sauers, Overture’s vice president of programming and community engagement, in a press release.

BHS Jerry Awards

Outstanding musical: “Little Shop of Horrors"

Troy Everson, direction

Beth Reetz, direction and music direction

Penny Yanke, musical direction

Peggy Morgan Strimple, choreography

Chloee Wheaton, stage management

Annathea Brenneman, stage management

Jeremy Fitch, scenic design

Frank Korb, scenic design

Jennie King, costume design

Michelle Morrell, costume design

Logan Bydalek, lighting design

Rod Stoughton, sound design

Outstanding leading performance: Jo Fox as Seymour

Outstanding supporting performance: Hannah Beyer, as Audrey II

Spirit award: Ryan Stankus

CCHS honors

Outstanding direction: Abby Galstad

Outstanding stage management: Miriam Ward

Outstanding lead performance: Sarah Naber, as Katherine Plumber

Outstanding youth performance: Gary Mann, as Les Jacobs

Spirit award: Simon Pedone

Outstanding scenic design: Steve Wagner

Outstanding costume design: Marie Frederick, Karen Melton and Lisa Wagner

