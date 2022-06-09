Burlington to get $1 million for Echo Lake improvements

BURLINGTON — State regulators have approved Burlington's application for a $1 million grant to help fund improvements at the city's beleaguered Echo Lake.

Whether the state money will be applied toward preserving the lake or draining the lake remains to be decided by the Burlington City Council. City officials had previously expressed confidence that the state grant would be approved either way.

Officials at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said they had $11 million available and were able to fund all 24 applications they received under the state's Municipal Dam Grant program.

Echo Lake ranked fifth-highest out of the 24 projects seeking assistance statewide.

DNR officials notified Burlington City Administrator Carina Walters of the grant award in a letter dated May 18, which was released by the state to The Journal Times.

"I am pleased to inform you that your grant application is grant eligible," Wendy Soleska, DNR grant manager, wrote to Walters.

The grant will ease the burden on Burlington taxpayers for an Echo Lake project that could exceed $5 million in costs.

Faced with a state determination that a city-owned dam at Echo Lake no longer meets safety standards, the city must either invest in rebuilding the dam or remove the dam. Despite the popularity of the lake with residents, its water quality also has suffered from years of neglect and pollution.

Removing the dam would mean that the manmade lake would empty permanently and would drain back into a restored White River, which would resume flowing naturally through the community.

City engineers have calculated that saving Echo Lake would cost more than $5 million, while removing the dam would cost between $1.1 million and $2 million. Borrowing $5 million for the project would cost the average homeowner an estimated $68 a year in higher property taxes, or about $1,368 over 20 years.

The state's Municipal Dam Grant program allows the city to receive up to $1 million, although the actual payout could differ depending on what the city council decides.

If the city removes the dam at Echo Lake, the state will pay 100% of the cost up to $1 million. If the city wants to rebuild the dam, the state will pay 50% of the first $1 million spent, followed by another 25% of the next million and 25% of the following million.

In its grant application, the city listed dam repair as a placeholder project, with the understanding that the project could be changed later to dam removal, if that is what the city council decides to do.

State officials have verified that the grant can be applied toward either type of major change to Echo Lake.

