It’s summertime and the giving is easy at Love Inc. The nonprofit Burlington social services agency is enjoying a lively season for donations of clothing, toys and other household goods. As people clean out their attics and closets for garage sales, as many as 50 a day are hauling donations to the Love Inc. donation center at 401 Milwaukee Ave. The goods are then resold at thrift stores in Burlington and Waterford to fund Love Inc.’s social service programs. The donation center is open noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.