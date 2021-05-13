Burlington theater students hit their marks in outdoor performance of 'Godspell'

Making it happen

The school’s production last year, “The Sound of Music,” was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although students are back in school this year, the ongoing public health crisis means that audiences still cannot be accommodated inside the school’s auditorium.

Nevertheless, Abby Galstad, the school’s choir and theater teacher who is directing the production, promised students that they would be back on stage in 2021, even if it meant moving the show to a public park or somewhere else.

“Godspell” was chosen in part because the minimalistic style of the production would make it possible to adapt to a variety of venues.

“The show lends itself to putting everything in a trunk,” Galstad said. “We would be able to take it on the road.”

Fortunately, the road was not very long. School administrators agreed to allow the theater group to raise a tent and entertain audiences in a parking lot just outside the school at 148 McHenry St.

The tent can accommodate 150 audience members, although additional space is available at a discount for those who want to bring their own chairs or blankets and watch from the periphery. Tickets are $13 under the tent, $10 outside.