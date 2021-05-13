Burlington theater students hit their marks in outdoor performance of 'Godspell'

BURLINGTON — Theater students at Catholic Central High School were determined to put on a show this year, even if the COVID-19 pandemic made the school auditorium off-limits.
The entire production has been moved outdoors, and the resulting performances of “Godspell” — under a tent in the school parking lot — have delivered a heightened sense of theatrical intimacy, energy and excitement.
The show continues with performances at 7 p.m. Thursday (tonight), Friday and Saturday, before the curtain comes down.
Max Frederick, a senior performing in his last show at Catholic Central, said “Godspell” has turned out to be a memorable finale for his high school theater career, especially as an unusual outdoor production.
“I wouldn’t have had it be any other show — or any other way,” Frederick said.
Based on the famed musical that debuted off-Broadway in 1971 and on Broadway five years later, “Godspell” brings together an ensemble cast of 11 Catholic Central students for a retelling of Gospel parables from the Bible through music and dance.
It features modernistic characters based on Jesus Christ and his disciples. All 11 performers are on stage throughout the entire show, wearing flamboyant costumes and delivering their message musically, accompanied by a four-piece band.
Making it happen
The school’s production last year, “The Sound of Music,” was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although students are back in school this year, the ongoing public health crisis means that audiences still cannot be accommodated inside the school’s auditorium.
Nevertheless, Abby Galstad, the school’s choir and theater teacher who is directing the production, promised students that they would be back on stage in 2021, even if it meant moving the show to a public park or somewhere else.
“Godspell” was chosen in part because the minimalistic style of the production would make it possible to adapt to a variety of venues.
“The show lends itself to putting everything in a trunk,” Galstad said. “We would be able to take it on the road.”
Fortunately, the road was not very long. School administrators agreed to allow the theater group to raise a tent and entertain audiences in a parking lot just outside the school at 148 McHenry St.
The tent can accommodate 150 audience members, although additional space is available at a discount for those who want to bring their own chairs or blankets and watch from the periphery. Tickets are $13 under the tent, $10 outside.
The school’s indoor auditorium can handle more than 300 audience members.
Catholic Central, which is celebrating its 100th year in operation, serves about 145 students in grade 9 through 12.
‘A very innovative team’
Principal Bonnie Scholz said she has been impressed by the determination of those involved in “Godspell,” not to mention community members who have come forward to offer assistance — the jumbo-sized tent and chairs are being provided by a family with ties to Catholic Central.
Scholz said everybody wanted to make sure that COVID-19 would not deprive the theater students of the chance to enjoy their moment in the spotlight.
“We have a very innovative team,” she said. “We don’t want the kids to lose out on any of the things that make high school a special place.”
The show opened May 6, with seven performances planned before this Saturday’s finale. No daytime matinee has been included, because the outdoor setting would make natural daylight too much of a distraction. At times, the cast and crew also have dealt with imperfect weather conditions, including strong winds.
A good challenge
Student Luke Gillmore, also a senior, said the nontraditional venue adds an element of unpredictability to the show. There have been opportunities for the cast to improvise and to make each performance unique, he said.
“It’s always challenging, and I like that,” Gillmore said. “It’s a little different every time.”
Frederick, who plays the part of Jesus, said he noticed that the lighting under the tent allows performers to see the audience more clearly. Rather than being hidden by the glare of spotlights, he said the audience feels like a part of the show.
Frederick said he prefers the outdoor production very much to the traditional auditorium.
“It’s a different relationship with the audience, a personal relationship,” he said. “It brings an aspect of realness.”