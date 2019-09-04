BURLINGTON — Burlington is the eighth-safest city in Wisconsin, according to research conducted by the online service backgroundchecks.org.
The research also indicated that Racine is one of the least-safe cities in the state at number 80, safer only than Milwaukee, No. 81. Kenosha was ranked 71.
The website used FBI crime statistics to determine violent crime and property crime rates per 1,000 residents. Also included in the calculations are the number of law enforcement workers per 1,000 residents. Cities with fewer than 10,000 residents were not included in the list.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty, of the information released by the website on Aug. 27. “This is an honor for Burlington.”
She attributed the city’s safety to “all the work the Police Department has done through the years.”
Scoring a .6 or above on back groundchecks’ safety index puts a city among the safest in the country. Burlington only narrowly missed that mark with a .58.
“It takes a community to work together to keep a community safe,” Hefty said.
Other Racine County municipalities did not fare as well as Burlington. Caledonia ranked 35 out of the 81 Wisconsin cities listed and Mount Pleasant was 41. (Both Caledonia and Mount Pleasant are officially villages).
Nearby cities that ranked high for safety are New Berlin at No. 4 and Muskego at No. 6, both in Waukesha County.
The safest city in the state, according to this list, is Cedarburg north of Milwaukee in Ozaukee County.
The State of Wisconsin ranked as having the 13th lowest property crime rate and the 22nd lowest violent crime rate when compared to the rest of the states.
Rubber duck race in Burligton
Hundreds of rubber ducks raced down the Fox River Saturday afternoon in Wehmhoff Jackson Park as part of Burlington's Maxwell Street Days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
What are Mayor McGnome’s plans to change this? *Crickets*
Is this a surprise to anyone?! There is a reason why people are moving out of Racine as well as businesses. You also can’t even trust the schools when it comes to violence!
And seriously JT, duck race pics in a story about how “safe” this city is. Please stop with the line of pics after a story especially when they have nothing to do with the story.
"Racine among least safe" cities. Big surprise. [rolleyes]
A little more info on what makes Racine unsafe would be helpful sine the newspaper is called “the Racine Journal Times”.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.