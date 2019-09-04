{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Burlington is the eighth-safest city in Wisconsin, according to research conducted by the online service backgroundchecks.org.

The research also indicated that Racine is one of the least-safe cities in the state at number 80, safer only than Milwaukee, No. 81. Kenosha was ranked 71.

The website used FBI crime statistics to determine violent crime and property crime rates per 1,000 residents. Also included in the calculations are the number of law enforcement workers per 1,000 residents. Cities with fewer than 10,000 residents were not included in the list.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty, of the information released by the website on Aug. 27. “This is an honor for Burlington.”

She attributed the city’s safety to “all the work the Police Department has done through the years.”

Scoring a .6 or above on back groundchecks’ safety index puts a city among the safest in the country. Burlington only narrowly missed that mark with a .58.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

“It takes a community to work together to keep a community safe,” Hefty said.

Other Racine County municipalities did not fare as well as Burlington. Caledonia ranked 35 out of the 81 Wisconsin cities listed and Mount Pleasant was 41. (Both Caledonia and Mount Pleasant are officially villages).

Nearby cities that ranked high for safety are New Berlin at No. 4 and Muskego at No. 6, both in Waukesha County.

The safest city in the state, according to this list, is Cedarburg north of Milwaukee in Ozaukee County.

The State of Wisconsin ranked as having the 13th lowest property crime rate and the 22nd lowest violent crime rate when compared to the rest of the states.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments