BURLINGTON — A junior at Burlington High School was killed Sunday when he rode his bicycle past a crossing signal while a train was approaching, police said.
Jack Meyers, 16, of Burlington died after being struck by a train about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the Canadian National Railway tracks at the intersection of Adams Street and Bridge Street.
Officers found Meyers beneath the train after receiving several 911 calls at 12:38 p.m.
"Preliminary investigation revealed the bicyclist was headed eastbound, disregarded the emergency warning crossing signals which were activated and was struck while proceeding through the intersection by a southbound train," the Burlington Police Department said in a statement.
The police said that Meyers' family wanted the public to know that the teenager was a "dedicated family member" who "had a big heart."
Burlington Area School District officials planned to have counseling services available Monday for students needing assistance after the tragic incident.
Police are continuing their investigation in partnership with the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Canadian National Railway police.
