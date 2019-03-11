TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Initially, Dan Bocock and Jacob Smith don’t seem like they’d have much in common.
Bocock is the building and grounds director for the Burlington Area School District; he spends his summers running, swimming and biking in triathlons. He has competed since 2009 and moved up to Olympic, then half-Iron to full-iron triathlons where he swims 2.4 miles, cycles 112 miles and runs 26.22 miles all within a time limit.
Smith is a senior at Burlington High School; he’s involved in forensics, has applied to study astrophysics at University of Wisconsin-Madison and has already gotten into his backup school, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he wants to study physics. He also has spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic condition that results in muscle weakness throughout the body.
So Smith didn’t know what to think when BASD’s head of special education said that Bocock was looking for a partner to do triathlons.
“I didn’t really know him and he’s this guy who loves to do Ironmans and triathlons — I thought he was a little crazy at first because he loved doing all that,” said Smith. “I wasn’t entirely sure what it was so I wanted to give it a try.”
One year later, the two are preparing for the Door County Triathlon, a half-Ironman event, in July, then Ironman Wisconsin, which starts in Madison in September.
The pair have since formed an amazing bond.
“They both are so much alike,” said Smith’s mom, Bobbi. “It’s been great to see (Smith) and their friendship grow.”
My Team Triumph
Bocock first learned about My Team Triumph when he was competing in a triathlon and saw an athlete pushing someone with a disability in a special wheelchair, called a “chariot.”
My Team Triumph is a nonprofit that connects people with disabilities, called captains, to endurance athletes, called angels, to build friendships and give the captains an opportunity to experience something new. The angels bring the captains along for the ride while the captains cheer the angel on and keep them motivated.
Bocock was inspired and joined the Lake Geneva chapter.
“If I could help somebody that way, be able to achieve something that I — I love doing triathlons, I’ve done hundreds of them — to give them the ability to do that, it would be an opportunity for me to give back to somebody,” he said.
He reached out to BASD to see if there was anyone in the special education program who would be interested and they connected him to Jacob.
Fast friends
When the weather cooperates, the two will meet up after school and take the White River State Trail together. On weekends, they’ll go to Lake Geneva to meet up with the rest of the chapter and either go on a bike ride, run or swim together.
Bocock said he enjoys getting to share something he loves to do with someone who wouldn’t be able to otherwise. Plus, he enjoys Jacob’s company on the long trek. During the hours it takes to train or complete a competition, the two have gotten to know each other. The families have shared meals (Bobbi Smith said Bocock is an “incredible chef” and makes a great pizza) and have found a shared sense of humor.
“It makes the time go fast when you’re out there for several hours,” said Bocock.
They’ve learned they have two key things in common — a need for speed and a competitive streak. Even though the goal with My Team Triumph isn’t necessarily to finish first, each admitted that they go into races knowing they want to win.
“(Smith) will wink at me and say ‘Yeah, we’re going to go fast,’ “ said Bocock. “We’re not racing (other My Team Triumph teams) but it’ll be in the back of our mind that we want to come in first.”
“It motivates us both we both want to win or do the best that we can so it pushes us to train hard and do our best,” said Smith. “Physically, I can’t do a lot but I can motivate him and help keep eyes on the prize and keep him going throughout these races.”
Bobbi Smith said this experience has brought out the best in her son.
“It’s a lot of laughs, it’s joke telling — it’s a really good feeling when we’re done with training,” she said. “It’s so inspiring because (Bocock) does something that I really admire and its just wonderful to see how Jacob responds to him.”
For Smith, it’s opened him up to more experiences.
“It’s given me a chance to meet new, really great people, it’s encouraged me to try new things and definitely to be more active,” he said.
Team Jacob is gearing up for Door County Triathlon and Ironman Wisconsin this summer. They are raising funds that will go towards special equipment for Jacob for the races, entrance fees and accommodation for his family. Donations can be made at www.classy.org/fundraiser/1893126
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.