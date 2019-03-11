Dan Bocock, right, and Jacob Smith met through My Team Triumph, an organization that pairs triathletes with young people with disabilities so …

Team Jacob

Team Jacob plan on participating in the Door County Triathlon July 13-14 and Ironman Wisconsin on Sept. 8. They are raising funds that will go toward special equipment for Jacob Smith for the races, entrance fees and accommodation for Smith's family.

To donate, go to: www.classy.org/fundraiser/1893126