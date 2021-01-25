Burlington teacher's wife says he did not join Jan. 6 violence; attorney blames 'cancel culture' for investigation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burlington Area School District officials say their investigation is focused not on Taff’s trip to Washington, but on his classroom materials and on other matters reported more recently “of a similar nature.”

Todd wrote in an email statement that his client hopes to quickly resume teaching at Burlington High.

“Mr. Taff stands on his dedication to his students, and is vehemently defending himself against the misinformation, venom and outright lies being pushed by those who perceive themselves to be his adversaries,” the attorney wrote. “He looks forward to returning to the classroom as soon as possible.”

Jeff Taff, who earns $50,000 a year from the Burlington Area School District, has declined to comment.

Wife speaks out

Chantel Taff, in her statement on Facebook, said her husband told students, both verbally and in an online message, that he was traveling to Washington to, in her words, “witness a historical event” and “in support of our constitutional rights.”

She said he did travel to Washington, but he did not engage in any violence. She wrote that he left before a 6 p.m. curfew that was imposed after a pro-Trump mob broke away from the protest and turned violent.