BURLINGTON — Members of a city task force on race relations want to hear about incidents of racism or tensions that have occurred in the community.

The task force appointed by Mayor Jeannie Hefty is conducting a survey to gauge whether people of different races and ethnicities feel welcome in Burlington.

The survey also asks if people have experienced or witnessed incidents of racial inequity, and what changes need to occur in Burlington to improve the environment for tolerance and diversity.

In presenting the survey for public consideration, task force leader David Thompson said in a written statement that input from respondents will help his group to assess local race relations.

“The task force seeks to gather data about the experiences and beliefs of the Burlington community against which to measure progress moving forward,” he wrote. “Your input is crucial to an accurate assessment of the nature and scope of the challenges facing the community.”

Thompson could not be reached for comment, and other task force members also could not be reached.

Hefty created the group in 2021 in response to incidents of racism and racial tensions in recent years.

A school teacher came under heavy criticism for teaching students about the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

State education officials then issued a scathing report that the Burlington Area School District had allowed a “racially hostile environment” to exist in schools.

The task force released its own report calling for strong action to confront racism, including public education outreaches.

The group recently presented the first of several planned educational events billed as an “Evening of Understanding.”

The new survey, which is anonymous, is available through an electronic link being circulated by the task force. The survey is presented on Google Forms in both English and Spanish.

It is available to any member of the general public until March 31.

Thompson said results will be reported by the end of April.

The survey asks a respondent’s gender, age, race and city of residence, then follows with questions about community events and how often the respondent attends such events.

The survey then asks how often a respondent has felt “unwelcome” in Burlington; whether the respondent has experienced or witnessed other incidents of people feeling unwelcome; and what changes are needed to improve the community.

The survey asks eight questions in total.

City officials have not yet posted a link to the survey on the city’s website at burlington-wi.gov.

