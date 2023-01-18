Burlington task force aims for 'understanding' with first public outreach on race relations next week

BURLINGTON — A city-appointed task force on improving race relations is planning its first community event, with a public discussion about the history of Black slavery.

The event being billed as an “Evening of Understanding,” which is open to the public, is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Coffee House, 492 N. Pine St.

David Thompson, chairman of the task force, said it will be the first in a series of such events designed to educate the community about race-related issues. Thompson said organizers have not yet determined how many such events will be offered.

“We have not limited them to a specific number,” Thompson said, “but will attempt to identify topics of interest that are relevant to our overall mission of promoting diversity, inclusion and equity.”

Appointed by Mayor Jeannie Hefty, the task force began meeting in May 2021 after several racially charged incidents and protests in Burlington schools and the community.

The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, a separate group that has led many protests, opted out of the task force initially but now has two representatives involved.

After previously questioning a lack of action by the mayor’s task force, coalition members are expressing support for the kickoff of the “Evening of Understanding” events.

“Finally having a real event planned is definitely a step in the right direction,” coalition member Erin Ramczyk said.

The task force, whose membership has undergone periodic changes, issued a report in July 2021 urging cooperation on promoting racial diversity. The 110-page report called for “focused, sustained and systemic efforts” to include public education forums, targeted action in the schools, a new community feedback process and a strategy for diversity and inclusion.

None of the specific proposals have been implemented, which has drawn criticism from some in the community.

The first “Evening of Understanding” event will feature Dan Meddaugh, a social studies teacher at Burlington Catholic Central High School. Meddaugh will give a presentation on Burlington’s role in the Underground Railroad, a network that helped to free Black slaves in the 1800s.

The program is free and open to the public.

The city task force also will provide an update on its other activities, and the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism will discuss upcoming events planned for Black History Month in February.

Laura Bielefeldt, president of the coalition, said she hopes people learning about the Underground Railroad will understand the importance of continuing to fight racism and oppression.

“This lesson in standing up to injustice, especially when there is personal risk involved, is an example of how we should be showing up for people of color today,” she said.

