Burlington task force aims for 'understanding' with first public outreach on race relations next week

Dan Meddaugh, a teacher at Burlington Catholic Central High School, will give a presentation on the history of Black slavery Jan. 25 during the first community event organized by Burlington's city task force on race relations.
Journal Times file photo
Protesters gather outside Burlington City Hall in summer 2020 as the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism pushes to confront reported incidents of racism in the schools and the community.
LAUREN HENNING, Journal Times file photo
David Thompson, a former Burlington school board president, addresses Burlington City Council members Aug. 2, 2022, on the work of a race relations task force that he is leading at the request of Mayor Jeannie Hefty.
BURLINGTON — A city-appointed task force on improving race relations is planning its first community event, with a public discussion about the history of Black slavery.
The event being billed as an “Evening of Understanding,” which is open to the public, is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Coffee House, 492 N. Pine St.
David Thompson, chairman of the task force, said it will be the first in a series of such events designed to educate the community about race-related issues. Thompson said organizers have not yet determined how many such events will be offered.
“We have not limited them to a specific number,” Thompson said, “but will attempt to identify topics of interest that are relevant to our overall mission of promoting diversity, inclusion and equity.”
Appointed by Mayor Jeannie Hefty, the task force began meeting in May 2021 after several racially charged incidents and protests in Burlington schools and the community.
The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, a separate group that has led many protests, opted out of the task force initially but now has two representatives involved.
After previously questioning a lack of action by the mayor’s task force, coalition members are expressing support for the kickoff of the “Evening of Understanding” events.
“Finally having a real event planned is definitely a step in the right direction,” coalition member Erin Ramczyk said.
The task force, whose membership has undergone periodic changes, issued a report in July 2021 urging cooperation on promoting racial diversity. The 110-page report called for “focused, sustained and systemic efforts” to include public education forums, targeted action in the schools, a new community feedback process and a strategy for diversity and inclusion.
The first “Evening of Understanding” event will feature Dan Meddaugh, a social studies teacher at Burlington Catholic Central High School. Meddaugh will give a presentation on Burlington’s role in the Underground Railroad, a network that helped to free Black slaves in the 1800s.
The program is free and open to the public.
The city task force also will provide an update on its other activities, and the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism will discuss upcoming events planned for Black History Month in February.
Laura Bielefeldt, president of the coalition, said she hopes people learning about the Underground Railroad will understand the importance of continuing to fight racism and oppression.
“This lesson in standing up to injustice, especially when there is personal risk involved, is an example of how we should be showing up for people of color today,” she said.
In photos: Juneteenth march honors history of the Underground Railroad while looking to a better future in Racine
The suspect in a vehicle pursuit and subsequent officer-involved shooting near the Great Lakes Dragaway in the Town of Paris Monday has died, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.
Key evidence in an OWI crash with death has been suppressed after the defense was able to show an officer from the Caledonia Police Department provided false information to the court when applying for the blood draw warrant.
Newly-crowned Miss America 2023, Grace Stanke is anticipating her bachelor's degree in nuclear engineering, and she hopes to inspire young women across the country to go into STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields themselves. A total of 450 girls from Racine Unified School District middle schools attended the 10th annual Girls Empowered by Math and Science conference Thursday and were joined by Stanke, in her first appearance since winning the title.
Imagine going to dinner with your friends but you can’t fully trust any of them. Imagine having to choose your words so carefully that sometimes you’re afraid to say anything at all. You’re basically holding your breath because no one is safe, ever. That’s what it was like for Racine native Andie Vanacore to star on the new Peacock reality TV show “The Traitors.”
A woman reported that she had been carjacked at gunpoint in front of Neighborhood Bar, 2002 Erie St., at 12:11 a.m. on Friday, police said. The man charged with felony counts of this armed carjacking was allegedly found inside a Nissan minivan parked in a yard.
The Village of Waterford could grow by $50 million in value with a proposed development of 150 homes and apartments, but first the village must decide whether to annex the property from the neighboring Town of Waterford.
Dan Meddaugh, a teacher at Burlington Catholic Central High School, will give a presentation on the history of Black slavery Jan. 25 during the first community event organized by Burlington's city task force on race relations.
David Thompson, a former Burlington school board president, addresses Burlington City Council members Aug. 2, 2022, on the work of a race relations task force that he is leading at the request of Mayor Jeannie Hefty.