Burlington students disciplined for racist incidents; football players apologize for their role

BURLINGTON — In an unusual public disclosure on student disciplinary action, the Burlington Area School District reports that at least three students have been disciplined, including multiple suspensions, and football players have apologized to their teammates for their roles in recent incidents of racism in the school district.

The Burlington Area School District issued a statement Thursday on its findings in investigations of several instances of racist behavior reported in the district in recent months.

Football

Officials said members of the Burlington High School football team were among those involved in a Sept. 29 incident at the Karcher Middle School construction site. Students and others went onto the construction site, and one of them spray-painted a the N-word on a concrete floor.

The school district did not say how many students were disciplined, only that disciplinary actions resulting from the incident included a school suspension of 1 to 7 days, an athletic suspension, police contact and a referral of a hate crime offense to Racine County Juvenile Intake.

Head football coach Steve Tenhagen also addressed the football team regarding the incident, officials said.