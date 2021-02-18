Burlington students disciplined for racist incidents; football players apologize for their role

BURLINGTON — In an unusual public disclosure on student disciplinary action, the Burlington Area School District reports that at least three students have been disciplined, including multiple suspensions, and football players have apologized to their teammates for their roles in recent incidents of racism in the school district.
The Burlington Area School District issued a statement Thursday on its findings in investigations of several instances of racist behavior reported in the district in recent months.
Football
Officials said members of the Burlington High School football team were among those involved in a Sept. 29 incident at the Karcher Middle School construction site. Students and others went onto the construction site, and one of them spray-painted a the N-word on a concrete floor.
The school district did not say how many students were disciplined, only that disciplinary actions resulting from the incident included a school suspension of 1 to 7 days, an athletic suspension, police contact and a referral of a hate crime offense to Racine County Juvenile Intake.
Head football coach Steve Tenhagen also addressed the football team regarding the incident, officials said.
"The students that were involved addressed their teammates and apologized for their actions and the negative attention they brought themselves as well as representatives of the BHS football program," the district said.
Wood chips
In another incident, a student was suspended after admitting to scrawling racial slurs discovered Sept. 16 in wood chips on the playground outside Cooper Elementary School. Surveillance cameras showed two students on the playground at the time.
One student who admitted taking part in the incident served a suspension and completed "an assignment on equity," the district said.
A hate crime offense again was referred to county juvenile intake, but the status of the case is unknown because the alleged offender is underage.
Hacking
The district also reported disciplinary action against a student stemming from a Nov. 12 incident in which online classes were disrupted by a hacker who spewed hate speech and vulgarities.
Two seventh-grade classes meeting that day both were subjected to the same hacker.
Investigators found that a middle school student had given log-in information to the hacker, a non-Burlington student, to allow disruption of online class sessions. The student received a suspension, as well as pre-expulsion and restrictions on further use of school district computers.
Other events
In a similar incident Oct. 28, someone called into a Burlington High School class and uttered a racial slur several times. Officials reported that they have been unable to identify anyone responsible for that incident.
Likewise, the district deemed to be unfounded a report that a high school football player had directed a racial slur at an opposing player on the field during an Oct. 22 game. Investigators found that the player had called the opposing player a vulgar word, but not a racial slur.
Addressing problems
With numerous incidents of racism in the district, school officials have taken steps to toughen their anti-harassment policies. Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty also is assembling a special task force to address race relations in the community.
School parents and others have formed a group called the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, whose members have protested at school board meetings and elsewhere to demand stronger action.
In announcing its investigation results, the district said most such investigations of students are not disclosed publicly. The announcement, officials said, is intended to address concerns that the district is not adequately dealing with racism.
"The district shares a steadfast commitment to dismantling systemic racism, battling long-held stereotypes and fighting bigotry," the statement said. "The district has introduced a variety of learning opportunities to take the necessary steps to ensure that all students — including people of color — feel heard and can thrive in a welcoming learning environment."
"Women of worth stand for Black education"
"Black Education Matters: Stand in Solidarity with Burlington"
"What are you willing to stand up for?: Let's Work Together for Black Education in Burlington"
Stop Racism sign held through truck sunroof
Long line of cars makes its way through Burlington
Crowd of dozens gathers at Echo Veterans Memorial Park in Burlington for Black Education Matters Demonstration
Preston Allred shares his experiences at Burlington schools
BCDR member Amy Krueger speaks into a megaphone, calling on Burlington to stand up to racism and for the Burlington Area School District to take the lead in that effort
BCDR President Darnisha Garbade answers questions ahead of caravan protest in Burlington
Opening prayers from Nov. 30 Black Education Matters Demonstration in Burlington
Darnisha Garbade bows her head in prayer
Evangelical Lutheran Church of America Bishop Paul Erickson of Milwaukee leads a prayer and calls for solidarity
Black Lives Matter mask on a pastor
Pastor Elizabeth of Burlington leads a prayer asking God "to bring justice, to bring peace, to bring healing into our broken and hurting world."
Racine Women for Racial Justice supports Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism
Black Education Matters Demonstration
BCDR President Darnisha Garbade takes questions from the press
Pastor Ernest Nia asks God to intercede in fight against racism in Burlington
Man wears International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers mask to Black Education Matters Demonstration
Pastor holds sign reading "Black lives are sacred"
Amy Krueger, Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism member, speaks ahead of Nov. 30 car caravan
'WE WILL BE HEARD'
