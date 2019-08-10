BURLINGTON — For the seventh year in a row, Tall Tales Music Festival will turn the streets of Downtown Burlington into a festival of food, fun and — most importantly —music.
The festival kicked off on Friday with a selection of blues and soul-inspired artists, starting with newcomers Arum Rae from Brooklyn, N.Y., and Boulevards from Raleigh, N.C., followed by Grammy winner Son Little from Philadelphia and Tall Tales veteran Cory Chisel from Appleton.
Festival organizer Patrick Sullivan said Saturday’s lineup has a country-Americana flavor with five bands from Nashville and an acoustic lounge featuring more musicians. For a full lineup and more information on individual artists, go to www.talltalesfestival.com/schedule.
Fun for everyone
Last year, in order to promote Burlington restaurants, the organizers tried to have restaurants operate out of booths along the streets. This year, they are experimenting with a food delivery system similar to Door Dash: Attendees can approach a counter, search menu selections from Downtown restaurants, order, and the food is delivered to them.
Some of this year’s new activities are centered on cycling with the Tour de Tall Tales bike rides at 9 a.m. today. They include a family-friendly 3-mile route as well as a more advanced 15-mile route that takes cyclists along country roads.
Also from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, children are invited to bring and decorate their bicycles, which will be judged by Bike Burlington, a community organization that promotes cycling in the Burlington area.
The day will also be peppered with music workshops, such as ukulele lessons, a drum circle workshop and an a cappella workshop. Some new workshops teach children about musical theater, theater, auditioning and how to have fun on stage.
Children can also dance their hearts out at the pint-sized polka, jump around in a bounce house or hop on an inflatable farm for toddlers. For a full list of events, go to www.talltalesfestival.com/music-workshops. All events and performances are free of charge.
Sullivan said the organizers worked hard to make Tall Tales an event for the whole family.
“As this has evolved, our primary purpose has been to showcase downtown Burlington and our community as a great place to visit, great place to work and great place to live,” he said.
