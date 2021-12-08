 Skip to main content
BURLINGTON

Burlington senior center prepares for an encore, with new musicians ready to entertain

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Senior Activity Center is getting the band back together.

Monthly musical performances drawing big crowds to the senior center have dwindled lately, because a number of aging musicians have either passed away or grown too frail.

But the center is recruiting a new lineup of singers, guitarists, accordionists and others, with the hope of staging a revival of this favorite community tradition.

To some seniors, the music is more than just entertainment — it is therapy.

Patricia McNamee Rosenberg, executive director of the center, said studies have shown that listening to music is beneficial to older people who are living with Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia.

In some cases, Rosenberg said, recognizing a favorite old tune is enough to break a person out of a catatonic state linked to dementia.

"It really changes things for people who have dementia," she said. "It kind of brings their old selves out. It's pretty significant."

The senior center, located at 587 E. State St., has provided the monthly musical performances for the past 20 years or so. Billed as a "jam session," it is an open-mic event in which anyone with a musical instrument is invited to join in.

Neighboring senior citizen homes sometimes send busloads of residents to enjoy the music and sing along, sometimes for 2 or 3 hours.

As many as eight to 10 musicians at a time have performed together, including those playing a drum, banjo, piano, ukulele, flute, even kazoo.

Mary Tenant, who sings alongside her guitar-playing husband, Tom Tenant, said the couple has been part of the Burlington jam sessions for the past 15 years. Known as the Tichigan Two, the married duo specializes in such country classics as "Your Cheatin' Heart," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Satin Sheets," and "Crazy."

Although the makeshift group that gathers on stage at the senior center often sounds well rehearsed, Tenant said, it is an improvised performance in which everybody is relaxed and just trying to enjoy themselves.

"It's just a fun get-along," she said. "We do enjoy it."

But the jam sessions have struggled in recent months, as fewer and fewer musicians have shown up for the Wednesday afternoon performances.

An aging cast of regulars has lost some players who passed away, others who have grown too frail, and others who are staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At one recent jam session, only three musicians turned out, leaving the audience a bit disappointed.

"It was really sad," Rosenberg said. "That's the nature of the senior center."

Rather than watch a community tradition fade away, however, officials decided to try recharging the monthly musical exhibitions by finding new talent out there.

With an announcement posted on Facebook, the senior center soon had dozens of musicians of all ages step forward and offer to keep the jam session jamming.

John Maltby, chairman of the center's board of directors, said he was surprised to find about 40 people ready to bring their instruments and entertain Burlington's senior citizens.

With so many performers willing to help, officials are considering offering the entertainment more than once a month.

Maltby, himself a non-musician, has called a meeting for all of the new volunteers, where he hopes someone will take charge and get things organized.

"This is way over my head," he said. "I wasn't expecting this."

The next monthly jam session is scheduled for Dec. 15, starting at 1 p.m. Admission is free, although the senior center accepts donations of $2 a person.

The nonprofit facility can accommodate about 75 people, and the jam sessions often draw a capacity crowd.

Maltby said the events will remain relaxed and loosely organized, with anyone welcome to join in with any kind of instrument.

"If you can play, bring it," he said. "We'll put you up there."

Tenant said she and her husband plan to return for their regular engagement at the senior center jam sessions. After the disappointment of seeing the lineup dwindle, Tenant said, she is excited that there will be some new faces on stage.

She agreed that the event will remain open-mic style. Maybe the group will learn some new songs, too, she said.

"We'll learn whatever everybody else wants to learn," she said. "Just jump in and do it."

