Burlington senior center announces plans to reopen on Valentine's Day

BURLINGTON — Three weeks after closing its doors to control the spread of COVID-19, the Burlington Senior Activity Center is making plans to reopen.

The center is set to reopen Monday, Valentine’s Day, with an arts and crafts sale that also will feature cookies, coffee and hot cocoa. The event starts at 9 a.m.

The center closed after the Christmas holidays, and officials in mid-January announced that they would remain closed because of a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Although officials had planned to remain closed until Feb. 28, executive director Patricia McNamee Rosenberg said the center is hoping to reopen safely now with added safety precautions.

The center is creating a single point of entry for all visitors, is recommending that all visitors wear face masks, and is distributing N-95 brand face masks. Officials also are asking seniors to maintain social distancing from one another inside the center.

All programs are ending at 3 p.m. each day to allow extra time for cleaning and sanitizing the facility.

In addition to the Valentine’s Day reopening, the center plans its regular live music jam session on Feb. 16.

Located at 587 E. State St., the nonprofit center can accommodate about 75 people. Men and women aged 50 and older gather there for card games, yoga classes, musical performances and other activities.

The center was closed from March 2020 until April 2021 because of public health hazards stemming from the contagious COVID-19 pandemic.

