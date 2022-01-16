Burlington Senior Activity Center closes temporarily again to prevent spread of COVID-19

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Senior Activity Center is going dark again because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center, which serves about 600 senior citizens a month, was closed from March 2020 until April 2021 because of public health hazards stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Operations resumed for eight months after that, but officials are closing the facility again because of a resurgent pandemic in the face of anti-vaccination backlash.

"We can’t take chances," executive director Patricia McNamee Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg said the center has not reopened since the Christmas holidays, and she has decided to remain closed until Feb. 28 to prevent the contagious virus from infecting patrons and visitors.

There has not been an outbreak within the center, Rosenberg said. But seeing a rise in infections elsewhere in the area has persuaded her to shut down temporarily.

"It is very sad," she said.

Located at 587 E. State St., the nonprofit center can accommodate about 75 people, and it draws seniors from as far away as Kenosha and Lake Geneva.

Men and women aged 50 and older gather there for card games, yoga classes, musical performances and other activities.

Rosenberg said she hopes to resume activities on Feb. 28.

