Burlington schools to cooperate with anti-racism group despite board member's opposition to state mandate

The Burlington Area School District plan for fixing racism issues in the schools has been approved by state officials, with one qualification — the parent whose complaint launched the investigation must be part of the solution.
The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism founded by Darnisha Garbade had repeatedly called to be invited "to the table" for the development and execution of an anti-racism plan, but BASD leaders had never shown a willingness to include them.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District plans to include a district critic in its planned Community Equity Team, in accordance with an order from state officials, despite one School Board member’s objections.
Taylor Wishau, the BASD School Board treasurer who took the second-most votes in April’s six-way election to fill three board seats, said in an email he objects to working with the leader of the Burlington Coalition to Dismantle Racism, Darnisha Garbade, who has been the loudest critic of the district’s handling of racist incidents.
Wishau pointed to “numerous inflammatory remarks against business owners, members of the community at large, and community leaders, students, and members of our staff” Garbade has made, as well as her change in residency to outside of the community; Garbade said in November that she moved her family out of Burlington after they received multiple threats.
In a Nov. 30 video Wishau referenced, Garbade said that “living in Burlington is like living in the 1950s. They are so far behind the racial justice movement, that they are outwardly racist, and they practice bigotry, openly.”
In terms of the identified inflammatory remarks, Nicole Fish — vice president of BCDR and a Kenosha Unified School District teacher — said that the organization’s goal is not to create tension but rather to call attention to where “community members are not being served.”
Still, Wishau said that he would resist the state requirement that BCDR be involved in BASD’s anti-racism work.
“DPI ‘mandate’ or not,” he wrote in an email, “no unelected or unaccountable bureaucrats in Madison that have ZERO vested interest or accountability to my constituents are going to force me to work with an organization or individual like that ... period.”
BASD spokeswoman Julie Thomas said the district does plan on creating the Community Equity Team, which the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction said must include Garbade or someone she designates.
DPI’s order to BASD, requiring changes in policies and an investigation of a “racially hostile environment” that is alleged to exist in Burlington schools, was sparked by a complaint that Garbade filed following what she said was racist mistreatment of her daughter. BASD had found the complaint to be unfounded, but DPI ruled in the reverse upon appeal.
Slow movement
Fish said the organization is unsure of the capacity it will be involved and is working with a lawyer from the American Civil Liberties Union to better understand what is being expected of the group.
BCDR leaders still say they are glad they’re going to be involved, but they don’t know if it’s going to be fruitful after prior interactions have led to little productivity.
The coalition has created several policy suggestions, including an antiracism policy and a corrective policy, which were “acknowledged but not received” by the district, according to Fish. “As far as we understand that position (referring to the Community Equity Team), it’s more of a watchdog position than something that’s to be considered a seat at the table.”
Fish said that BCDR remains hopeful that BASD will not only invite people of color to the table but also listen to what they have to say as well as implement a new policy, rather than just putting one in place.
Fish said school board members should be focusing on what steps they could be making, rather than how to avoid those who are calling attention to issues.
“For school board members to fail to see how students have been harmed under their watch,” Fish said, “should be something that aggravates them in a different way.”