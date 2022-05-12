 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burlington schools superintendent not chosen for Franklin job; to stay with BASD

BURLINGTON — Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank will continue leading Burlington schools.

Plank was not selected as superintendent for Franklin Public Schools, a job for which he was considered a finalist.

Franklin's school district, located in Milwaukee County, announced Thursday that its Board of Education hired Annalee Bennin as its new superintendent. Bennin was most recently the superintendent in Sheboygan Falls.

Plank, who has led Burlington schools since 2019, was one of three finalists for the job.

Last week, Peter Turke, Burlington Area School Board president, told The Journal Times that Plank has exceeded his expectations as superintendent. “I am grateful that we’ve had his leadership over the past three years,” Turke said, "and look forward to continue to work with him."

Stephen Plank school superintendent Burlington

Plank 
