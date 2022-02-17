Burlington Schools seeking to buy state-of-the-art anatomy table with federal funds

BURLINGTON — Statewide, school districts have wrestled with how to make the best use of federal COVID-19 relief funding. For the Burlington Area School District, that includes a state-of-the-art anatomy table.

As a part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund was made available to schools in three rounds. The third round required community feedback.

During Monday's meeting, the BASD School Board sought to move forward with its $3,436,703 ESSER III fund spending plans after seeking community input.

At the meeting, the School Board approved the plan, including the anatomy table, in a 6-1 vote. The state Department of Public Instruction will have to approve the district's plan.

Original plan vs. feedback

In December, the district presented its tentative plan to the public. This included a three-tiered approach, with a focus on hiring support staff and curriculum materials. But at the center of Monday's discussion was whether to move forward with including a $100,000 Anatomy 3D Virtual Cadaver Table in its plan.

With just 95 survey respondents, feedback was limited.

"Respondents were asked to consider whether they believed the identified priorities would impact students with the greatest unmet needs, and if not what would?" the survey feedback summary read. "Few gave a relatively definitive answer, making summarizing comments challenging."

The feedback summary noted that "a number of respondents spoke outright that this should not be included, because it impacted too narrow of a group of students."

School Board members Barry Schmaling and Taylor Wishau were proponents of the table's inclusion, and have been pushing for the purchase of the table before ESSER funds were available. Both spoke in support of the move.

While some of the survey feedback was directly against the measure, Wishau emphasized the limits of the survey and positive feedback he had personally heard.

"Those are six comments out of 93 responses out of a district that probably has almost 25,000 people in there," Wishau said. "I shared this online, I probably got quadruple the amount of positive responses than what came back on the survey on this."

'Incredible piece of technology'

School Board President Peter Turke cautioned against moving forward with the table at the immediate moment, but did note it was "an incredible piece of technology." Community member and school board candidate Aaron Melby also encouraged the district to set the money aside in case new needs should arise.

"I think, from a fiscally responsible standpoint, setting aside that money in case we need it and then when we get through the next two years, and all of our bills are paid and we're in the black, buy the table with that money we set aside," Melby said.

The table would become a key part of Burlington High School's anatomy and physiology course, taught by Troy Everson. As a dual enrollment course with Gateway Technical College, according to BHS Principal Eric Burling, it is the only high school course in the state from which two-year and four-year college programs accept credits.

Burling also emphasized other medical professional pathway opportunities at the high school that could possibly benefit from the table, such as the Certified Nursing Assistant certification program that is made available through the Start College Now program.

While recognizing the problems brought up by survey respondents, Schmaling noted that the one-time ESSER funds wouldn't be enough to fix them. Rather, this money could be used to bolster a program in a way that might not otherwise happen without immense fundraising efforts.

"If we don't do the table, you know, it's $100,000, we can put something else. But that's not going to fix all of our problems," Schmaling said. "I think the recurring theme we're hearing from everyone in this room is that we have issues we need to address, but we don't have the money to address them. We can't hire the staff we need because we don't have the money to do it. That comes from the state level."

