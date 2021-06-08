Burlington schools might fight state over orders to include critic in racism response

Plank backs equity position

The board also voted unanimously to postpone action on creating the director of student equity position, which was part of the corrective action plan that the district submitted to DPI.

Plank said the position would cost between $75,000 and $110,000 a year. That staff person would handle multiple issues related to race relations, including outreach to families, staff development and student discipline.

Some school board members said they want to see a detailed job description before they decide whether to move forward with creating the position.

Wishau said he would oppose the move regardless of the job description because he questions whether it would improve student performance in reading, math and other basic areas. Again, Plank responded that student performance, in fact, would improve among those students who have been isolated and made to feel that they do not belong in school because of inequities.

Other school districts are creating similar positions, Plank added. Burlington should do the same, he said, if it wants to be regarded as a top-tier school system in Wisconsin and if officials want to improve their service of underserved populations.