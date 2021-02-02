Burlington schools expected to be back in session Wednesday following fire that destroyed six buses

BURLINGTON — Six school buses that serve the Burlington Area School District and other west-end schools caught fire in their parking lot early Tuesday morning, prompting school in the district to be called off for the day. However, school is expected to be back in session Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical and not suspicious, Racine County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. James Evans said. The estimated cost of the damage is $525,000.
However, BASD said Tuesday morning that the cause of the fire still remained under investigation.
The fire
The fire was reported at the Thomas Bus Service Inc. lot at 31340 Bushnell Road in the Town of Burlington.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the first person to notice the fire was a deputy on patrol who saw "heavy dark smoke coming from the Thomas Bus Co. property" at 3:54 a.m., according to a release from the Sheriff's Office. "It was then discovered that numerous school buses on the property were fully engulfed in fire."
A MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) call, through which multiple fire departments are called in to aid the local entity during bigger fires, went out before 5 a.m.
School
At around 5 a.m., the Burlington Area School District announced "NO SCHOOL for students today, Feb. 2, 2021. Thomas Bus experienced a fire and they will not be able to transport students. Staff should report."
In a press release, the Burlington Area School District said that the reason school was called off because of the "number of unknown factors," since it had only learned about the fire about 20 minutes prior.
School is expected to resume Wednesday under the district's already in-place "hybrid model." As such, students in Group B of grades 7-12 are expected to be back in school Wednesday with students in group A learning virtually.
Waller Elementary students will continue learning virtually until their scheduled return Monday.
"Our hearts go out to Thomas Bus Company, the district’s transportation partner for 50 years," the release stated. "Thomas Bus Company provides transportation for up to 2300 students. The district appreciates the offers of support we have received from neighboring school districts."
Almost eight years ago, BASD considered ending its contract with Thomas Bus — the only remaining independent school busing contractor in the county — but stuck with the company after the community rallied around the local operation.
In an email, BASD spokeswoman Julie Thomas said schooling in the district is able to return to its normal pandemic plan Wednesday because "I've been told that Thomas Bus has found enough buses to resume transportation tomorrow."
The scene
As of 6:15 a.m., multiple crews were still on scene, according to the City of Burlington Fire Department, and the Sheriff's Office reported that law enforcement remained on scene as well.
As of 9 a.m., deputies remained on scene. At that time, four scorched buses were sitting in the center of the lot, although it is unclear if that is where the fire began or if they had been moved there after the fire. More than half-a-dozen other buses rested throughout the grounds and did not appear damaged.
Thomas Bus Service President Bob Klein was on scene Tuesday morning but declined to comment.
Watch now: Aftermath of Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.