Burlington schools critic must be part of district's racism response, state officials say

BURLINGTON — A leading critic of how the Burlington Area School District has handled racism issues must be included in evaluating how well the district is correcting those issues, state officials have ruled.
The state Department of Public Instruction has directed school officials to include Darnisha Garbade on a "Community Equity Team" as part of the district's corrective action plan on racism issues.
Garbade, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, is a parent whose complaint of racist treatment toward her own children led to a state investigation of Burlington schools.
The state on April 9 issued a scathing report that school officials had allowed a "racially hostile environment" — including instances when minorities were subjected to racial slurs — and had failed to address recurring problems of racism in the schools.
The school district responded with a plan that includes new classroom curriculum and new administrative protocols, as well as outside audits of district policies and practices related to incidents of racism. The audits will be reviewed by a Community Equity Team to be established by the school district.
Garbade and the coalition she leads had repeatedly called to be invited "to the table" for the development and execution of an anti-racism plan, but BASD leaders had never shown a willingness to include them.
State officials have approved the district's corrective action plan, with one significant qualification: Garbade must be invited to join the Community Equity Team.
The state also wants to approve the school district's choice of a person or organization to conduct an audit of the district's student disciplinary procedures and practices.
State informs district of decision
In a letter dated May 28, Assistant State School Superintendent Barbara Van Haren informs Burlington administrators that their corrective action plan has been approved. Without explanation, Van Haren adds the qualification that Garbade or her designee should be "an invited participant" on the district's review team.
Van Haren and other DPI officials could not be reached for comment before press time Tuesday. Also unavailable for comment Tuesday were Garbade and Burlington School Superintendent Stephen Plank.
Complaint
Garbade, an African-American mother of two former BASD students, filed a complaint of race discrimination in March 2020. When the school district found no evidence of racism, Garbade took her case to DPI, the state agency that oversees public schools in Wisconsin.
As president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, Garbade also has led protests against the school district and the City of Burlington.
Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty has announced plans to create a special task force to examine race relations in the community, including representation from Garbade's coalition. The city hired a consultant to guide the task force nearly two months ago, but the task force membership has not been announced.
The city's planned task force is separate from the school district's effort to correct problems cited by the state.