Burlington school principal on leave after allegedly ignoring report of employee's inappropriate behavior

BURLINGTON — Dyer Elementary School Principal Scott Schimmel has been placed on leave.
Schimmel was placed on leave following allegations that Dyer Elementary did not investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct against a teacher’s aide, who now faces criminal charges for sexual assault.
Schimmel is already named in an unrelated federal lawsuit, filed in November, regarding allegedly overlooking racist bullying at Karcher Middle School, where he previously had been principal.
Dyer parents were informed that Schimmel was placed on leave in a letter Friday, two days after the aide, Daniel Powers, was criminally charged. Powers had been placed on leave by the school April 13 and was fired 19 days later, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
As of February, at least one parent had brought a complaint about Powers’ behavior to Schimmel, but the parent said Schimmel defended Powers and did not launch an investigation.
The letter, shared with The Journal Times, did not explicitly say why Schimmel was on leave.
Ryan Heft is now to serve as Dyer’s interim principal; he had been assistant principal at Burlington High School.
Karcher Middle School’s physical education teacher, Jon Nelson, is to take over the role of BHS assistant principal.
The letter, signed by Burlington Area School District Superintendent Steve Plank, concludes with the following: “A weekend provides a moment to pause. Please give students and staff the space and privacy needed to restore after a difficult week within our district. We will continue to work tirelessly to rebuild confidence with our families and the greater community. Thank you for the support being shown to our students and staff.”
Burlington's St. Francis Friary history, in photos
St. Francis Friary
St. Francis Friary in Burlington 146-acre complex may be redeveloped
2000
Balloons for Franciscans
Running at the friary
Running at the friary
Grotto at St. Francis
Grotto at St. Francis
A clown pastor
Mass at the friary
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan
“My daughter was scared every day." Leonard Larry said she would get out of her car, run until she was inside her house, then quickly lock the door. Brittany Booker, the mother to 6 children, was killed Sunday, the victim of violent crime.
Wanggaard, the brother of a state senator, died Saturday night of an unexpected medical emergency. Friends and family are remembering him as loving, a family man, unique, dedicated to the community, and someone who valued smiling and joking around.
A Waterford homeowner's security camera captures video of lightning striking a crowded tavern, Spanky's Sports Bar and Grill, where a capacity crowd is stunned by the incident while patrons enjoy fish fry and live music.