Burlington school principal on leave after allegedly ignoring report of employee's inappropriate behavior

BURLINGTON — Dyer Elementary School Principal Scott Schimmel has been placed on leave.

Schimmel was placed on leave following allegations that Dyer Elementary did not investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct against a teacher’s aide, who now faces criminal charges for sexual assault.

Schimmel is already named in an unrelated federal lawsuit, filed in November, regarding allegedly overlooking racist bullying at Karcher Middle School, where he previously had been principal.

Dyer parents were informed that Schimmel was placed on leave in a letter Friday, two days after the aide, Daniel Powers, was criminally charged. Powers had been placed on leave by the school April 13 and was fired 19 days later, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

As of February, at least one parent had brought a complaint about Powers’ behavior to Schimmel, but the parent said Schimmel defended Powers and did not launch an investigation.

The letter, shared with The Journal Times, did not explicitly say why Schimmel was on leave.

Ryan Heft is now to serve as Dyer’s interim principal; he had been assistant principal at Burlington High School.

Karcher Middle School’s physical education teacher, Jon Nelson, is to take over the role of BHS assistant principal.

The letter, signed by Burlington Area School District Superintendent Steve Plank, concludes with the following: “A weekend provides a moment to pause. Please give students and staff the space and privacy needed to restore after a difficult week within our district. We will continue to work tirelessly to rebuild confidence with our families and the greater community. Thank you for the support being shown to our students and staff.”

