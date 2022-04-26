Burlington school employee removed after alleged inappropriate contact with student

BURLINGTON — A staff employee at Dyer Elementary School has been removed after allegedly having inappropriate physical contact with at least one student.

The unidentified staff member is no longer part of Dyer Elementary, officials at the Burlington Area School District wrote in a letter sent to parents last week.

Officials described the alleged physical contact as "invading the personal space of a student," including hugging, rubbing a student’s back, touching hair and pushing on a swing.

The age and sex of the student or students involved was not disclosed.

The letter signed by School Superintendent Steve Plank and Dyer Principal Scott Schimmel said the situation was reported by a student one week earlier. An investigation found that the staff employee's behavior was "not appropriate for an elementary school setting," officials said.

"We take great pride in offering an environment that supports learning and is safe for everyone," the letter stated. "Our school is a small, compassionate community with committed staff and students who care about each other."

Dyer Elementary, located at 201 S. Kendrick Ave., serves students in pre-kindergarten through 5th grade.

The school district withheld other details, including the staff employee's name and position.

Officials urged all families to talk with their children about protecting their personal space and preventing unwanted touching by adults they may not know well.

