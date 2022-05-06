Burlington School District superintendent a finalist for new job in Milwaukee County

BURLINGTON — Stephen Plank, the Burlington Area School District’s current superintendent, is a finalist for the superintendent job at Franklin Public Schools.

Plank was one of three finalists announced last week by the school district in Milwaukee County. Franklin Public Schools posted an update Friday stating that its Board of Education will be announcing the new superintendent at its meeting Wednesday, May 11.

Plank has led Burlington schools since 2019. He could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts by The Journal Times.

Peter Turke, BASD school board president, said the board will initiate a search process for a new superintendent if Plank moves on. For the time being, Plank will continue leading Burlington schools.

“Steve’s a real professional, so I know he’s focused on his job in Burlington,” Turke said. “At this point, I’m just planning to continue our work with Steve until we know otherwise. That’s all we can do.”

Turke was on the school board when it hired Plank in 2019 and said the superintendent has exceeded his expectations since then. He said Plank has been instrumental in steering the district through challenges including racism allegations, the COVID-19 pandemic and sexual assault allegations being faced by a Dyer Elementary teacher’s aide.

“I think he’s done some remarkable things under an extremely difficult situation,” Turke said. “I am grateful that we’ve had his leadership over the past three years and look forward to continue to work with him.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.