Burlington school district runs up legal costs in a year filled with complaints and investigations

Erin Ramczyk, a spokeswoman for the coalition, said focusing on the costs of rooting out racism in the schools detracts from the importance of confronting such problems.

“The safety of our children should not have a price tag,” Ramczyk said. “Why isn’t anyone talking about how there wouldn’t have needed to be a DPI investigation if the district had been more responsive to the complaints of families of color in the first place?”

The Journal Times requested attorney expenditures to identify the cost of investigating the since-exonerated Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher who raised questions in class about the election of President Joe Biden and who then traveled to Washington, D.C., to join the Jan. 6 protest outside the Capitol in support of then-President Donald Trump, who has continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 election.