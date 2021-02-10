Burlington school district OK's new $1 million headquarters

BURLINGTON — Burlington Area School District School officials are planning to spend more than $1 million to transform an existing facility into new administrative offices for the district.
The School Board has agreed to move the district headquarters into a building at 209 Wainwright Ave., across the street from Karcher Middle School.
The building currently houses Fox River Consortium, an alternative school program, which will be moved to the old Lincoln School, 100 N. Kane St., currently home to the district administrative offices.
Officials said the Kane Street headquarters are no longer suitable for the administration, because of a lack of storage space and a problem with noisy congestion.
School Board member Barry Schmaling said the cost of converting the Wainwright Avenue property is higher than anticipated. However, he called it a necessary investment.
“It’s not a Taj Mahal — that comes up every time we build something,” he said. “This is not excessive. It is not exorbitant.”
The School Board voted unanimously Monday night to authorize the project, with a maximum expense of $1.5 million.
School Superintendent Stephen Plank and others offered assurances that they will trim the final price tag, and that the project could get done for slightly more than $1 million.
“We’ve looked for every dollar we can save along the way,” Plank told the School Board.
Another $35,000 to $45,000 will be needed to get the Kane Street property ready for the Fox River Consortium.
By the start of the 2021-22 school year in September, officials hope to have the new administrative offices ready on Wainwright Avenue. In addition to the superintendent’s office, the property will include a large conference room for School Board meetings and facilities for the district’s staff in human resources, business management, buildings and grounds and communications.
The project will require an estimated $366,000 in exterior construction work and another $720,000 in interior construction and remodeling, based on estimates provided Monday to the School Board.
School Board members agreed to use funds from a $43 million referendum approved by voters in 2018 to build a new Karcher Middle School and to make other building repairs and upgrades.
Officials said several sites were considered for new administrative headquarters for the school district, before officials settled on the Wainwright Avenue property.
Built in 1973, the property originally represented annex space for Burlington High School classes. It also currently includes a Head Start program that will be moved next fall to Cooper and Waller elementary schools.
In laying out plans to convert the building into administrative offices, district staff outlined some options that could control the project’s costs, including changing the type of materials used in some spots.
The final cost estimates ranged from $1,086,789 to $1,461,206.
School Board members encouraged staff to control costs, but they also authorized the full $1.5 million expenditure, saying they did not want to short-change the project.
Board member Taylor Wishau said he does not want to have to invest more money later because elements of the project were not done properly this time.
“If we’re going to do it, let’s just do it right,” Wishau said. “I’m excited to see how this all turns out.”