Burlington school district OK's new $1 million headquarters

BURLINGTON — Burlington Area School District School officials are planning to spend more than $1 million to transform an existing facility into new administrative offices for the district.

The School Board has agreed to move the district headquarters into a building at 209 Wainwright Ave., across the street from Karcher Middle School.

The building currently houses Fox River Consortium, an alternative school program, which will be moved to the old Lincoln School, 100 N. Kane St., currently home to the district administrative offices.

Officials said the Kane Street headquarters are no longer suitable for the administration, because of a lack of storage space and a problem with noisy congestion.

School Board member Barry Schmaling said the cost of converting the Wainwright Avenue property is higher than anticipated. However, he called it a necessary investment.

“It’s not a Taj Mahal — that comes up every time we build something,” he said. “This is not excessive. It is not exorbitant.”

The School Board voted unanimously Monday night to authorize the project, with a maximum expense of $1.5 million.