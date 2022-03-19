Burlington School District now facing lawsuit from former school parent/anti-racism organizer over alleged failures to address racism & bullying

BURLINGTON — In Friday’s Journal Times, it was reported that the founder of Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, Danisha Garbade, was suing a school board member, Taylor Wishau.

Additionally, Garbade is suing the Burlington Area School District itself and one of its school principals on behalf of two of her children.

A second lawsuit suing BASD and Dyer Elementary School Principal Scott Schimmel was filed in federal court the same day as the first, Nov. 5.

Garbade’s background in activism is clear throughout the lawsuit filed against BASD.

It includes a “Prologue,” an inclusion that is practically unheard of in a legal document. The Prologue is a copy-paste of the lyrics of the 2016 song “How Many,” by the musical artist Miguel, which includes the lyrics “I cannot sleep,/I cannot rest,/I cannot dream,/I cannot stay silent/I feel a violence in my soul/I’m tired of human lives turned into hashtags … How many black lives?/Does it take to wake the change?/We can’t let them die in vain!/What it takes to wake the change?”

Then, for the majority of the next 30 pages, the lawsuit details numerous allegations in which Garbade’s children faced race-based bullying while, it is alleged, white students faced lesser punishments for more egregious offenses.

In one such allegation, the lawsuit states one of Garbade’s students was suspended for bringing a toy airsoft gun to school for show and tell, while another student “brought a real weapon, a metal jack knife, to school” and was only given a detention.

Another allegation in the lawsuit states that a student threatened to go to the home of Garbade and kill one of her children, and that student was not suspended.

In another allegation, one of Garbade’s children was hit in the face and had a tooth knocked loose. According to the complaint, “Principal Schimmel interrogated (the daughter, who was 10 years old at the time) about the event, telling (the 10-year-old) that if she would have retaliated against student (who allegedly punched her), she (the 10-year-old) would have been referred to the school’s police officer liaison and been issued a ticket. During this confinement, Principal Schimmel also recounted all the things that has happened to (the 10-year-old).”

Garbade and her family, she said, moved out of Burlington last year, citing fear for her own safety and that of her family. Her children no longer attend Burlington schools.

Attorneys representing BASD and Garbade, respectively, and BASD itself declined to comment directly on this story. The current president of BCDR, Laura Bielefeldt, also declined to comment.

BASD’s response to the original complaint denies all allegations against the school district.

The discovery process in the lawsuit is ongoing.

