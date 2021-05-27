 Skip to main content
Burlington school district defends private emails, conversations among board members outside of public eye
BURLINGTON SCHOOLS

Burlington school district defends private emails, conversations among board members outside of public eye

BURLINGTON — Burlington Area School District officials are denying any wrongdoing, while declining to answer questions, regarding recent open meeting issues in the district.

The Journal Times reported May 14 that school board members had engaged in private emails and discussions on school district business among themselves as well as with School Superintendent Stephen Plank.

The state Open Meetings Law prohibits school board members and other elected officials from discussing most public business among themselves without convening an official meeting in a public place where taxpayers and others can observe.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said she has not received a complaint that any Burlington school official had violated the law, and she would not review the situation without first receiving a complaint.

Questions raised

The two issues discussed privately in Burlington in April included a state report on incidents of racism in the schools and the issue of whether to require face masks to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rosanne Hahn

Hahn

In one instance, then-Board President Rosanne Hahn emailed Plank a message that she had discussed the racism report privately with two other board members. Two days later, Hahn delivered a public response from the board, despite the fact that no publicly announced board meeting had taken place since the report was released.

Rosanne Hahn, then-board president of the Burlington Area School District, reads a statement at the April 12 board meeting about a state racism report that had been released three days earlier. 

While experts on the state’s Open Meetings Law did not categorically say Burlington school officials had violated the law, several told the Journal Times that private discussions and emails on public business can lead to violations.

Burlington school officials could not be reached for comment previously, but district spokeswoman Julie Thomas later released a statement to address issues raised in The Journal Times’ May 14 report.

Thomas stated that Hahn’s private discussion with fellow board members Diane Wood and Susan Kessler were part of an effort to make sure that board members had seen a copy of the racism report emailed to them by Plank.

“Board members volunteered to call other board members as an FYI to check their email,” Thomas said.

She did not address whether the exchange among Hahn, Wood and Kessler constituted a meeting, as defined by state law, of the school board committees on which those three members served together.

Barry Schmaling

Schmaling

In another exchange, board member Barry Schmaling emailed Plank and arranged a one-on-one meeting to discuss the racism report. Schmaling also suggested that the superintendent could hold similar private meetings with other board members as an alternative to a public board meeting. State law prohibits this practice, known as a “walking quorum.”

Thomas declined to say whether this practice has been used on previous school district business. She stated that there is nothing legally suspect about board members meeting individually with the superintendent.

Referring to the racism report, she said: “I’m assuming that Barry (Schmaling) assumed that other board members would also have questions. He was exploring what ways, legally, the board could have their questions answered.”

Thomas also repeated earlier assertions that Hahn was prepared to make a formal statement on the racism report because the topic had been discussed at a public meeting in February — six weeks before the report was released.

“The board has known this ruling was coming,” she said, “and knew it would need to make a statement.”

The penalty for violating the state’s Open Meetings Law is a civil fine of up to $300.

Tags

