Burlington school board write-in candidate wants to be a 'new voice,' wants outside investigation of racism

BURLINGTON — A man who graduated from Burlington High School two years ago has launched a write-in campaign in the April 6 election for school board.
In a race to fill two school board seats, Jayden Welch, 19, joins a field that already includes incumbents Diane Wood and Taylor Wishau, and challenger Marlo Brown.
Welch said he launched a write-in campaign because he was dissatisfied with the other choices facing voters, and because he believes the school board needs someone offering a young person’s viewpoint.
As an African American man, Welch also is campaigning on a platform of confronting signs of racism in the Burlington Area School District. He advocates creating a new organization for Black students, and enlisting outside investigators to probe allegations of racism in the schools.
He has won support from the leader of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, a group of parents and other community activists.
Welch alleges he was called the “N word” by a teacher in eighth grade, and that school administrators failed to do anything about it. Outside investigators are needed, he said, if the school district is unable to deal with such abusive behavior.
“Hopefully, most of the time, we can work together as a team,” he said. “But there are times when we’re not able to do that.”
Welch is asking voters to write his name on their ballots April 6 rather than check boxes for the other candidates.
Brown declined to comment on the write-in candidate. Wood and Wishau could not be reached for comment.
The top two finishers April 6 will each win a three-year term on the school board.
Welch’s campaign manager, Sarah Bielefeldt, attended high school with him, although she ended up graduating from a different school. Bielefeldt said her candidate offers a “fresh new voice” in Burlington politics.
As a recent graduate, she said of Welch: “He’s able to offer a different perspective of just where the kids are coming from.”
Welch, now a full-time student at Carroll University in Waukesha, played soccer and performed in choir and theater in high school. At Carroll University, he is a sophomore pre-med student who hopes to become a doctor.
Other ideas included in his school board platform include protecting athletic programs as after-school activities; maintaining fine arts extracurriculars as alternatives to sports; ensuring that students are college- or career-ready by the middle of their senior year; and soliciting more feedback from graduates and current students.
Darnisha Garbade, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said Welch offers Burlington a chance to change what she regards as a disproportionate lack of minority representation in local government.
“Having him and others who look like him,” Garbade said, “is ultimately what it’ll take to intentionally create a more inclusive culture, climate and experience for all in Burlington.”
Since launching his campaign, Welch said he has encountered criticism from people who view him as an outside agitator, even though he has lived in Burlington for about 10 years.
Radio host Mark Belling played a censored recording of a Welch campaign announcement video, in which Welch swore repeatedly, including saying “I will make so many people in this racist (expletive) town so mad” and calling out other Burlington residents by name, saying he wanted to anger one woman specifically. Belling claimed that “the leftist movement is being taking over by extremists,” citing Welch’s speech as an example.
Welch said that claims he is an “outsider” are inaccurate. “I’m a member of this community just like everyone else,” he said. “I’m hopeful that we can figure out how to better our education for everyone.”