Burlington school board write-in candidate wants to be a 'new voice,' wants outside investigation of racism

BURLINGTON — A man who graduated from Burlington High School two years ago has launched a write-in campaign in the April 6 election for school board.

In a race to fill two school board seats, Jayden Welch, 19, joins a field that already includes incumbents Diane Wood and Taylor Wishau, and challenger Marlo Brown.

Welch said he launched a write-in campaign because he was dissatisfied with the other choices facing voters, and because he believes the school board needs someone offering a young person’s viewpoint.

As an African American man, Welch also is campaigning on a platform of confronting signs of racism in the Burlington Area School District. He advocates creating a new organization for Black students, and enlisting outside investigators to probe allegations of racism in the schools.

He has won support from the leader of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, a group of parents and other community activists.

Welch alleges he was called the “N word” by a teacher in eighth grade, and that school administrators failed to do anything about it. Outside investigators are needed, he said, if the school district is unable to deal with such abusive behavior.