Burlington school board members vow to undo 'racially hostile environment'

BURLINGTON — School board members say they are ready to work on addressing racism highlighted in a new state report that found a “racially hostile environment” in the Burlington Area School District.

Members of the Burlington School Board are responding to the critical state assessment by offering assurances that they will take action to correct problems identified by the state.

School Board President Rosanne Hahn expressed regret while discussing the matter Monday night during a regular school board meeting.

“We respect the decision, regret the impact on students and families, and will fully comply with all of the corrective actions outlined in the report,” Hahn said while reading a prepared statement.

The school board took no other action on the matter.

Board member Peter Turke later said he, too, is committed to doing the work necessary to fix the atmosphere of racial hostilities that state investigators documented in their report released Friday.

“There is more work to be done,” Turke said. “We’ve made some steps, but we have more to do.”

Other school board members either declined to comment or could not be reached for comment.