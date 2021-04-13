Burlington school board members vow to undo 'racially hostile environment'

BURLINGTON — School board members say they are ready to work on addressing racism highlighted in a new state report that found a “racially hostile environment” in the Burlington Area School District.
Members of the Burlington School Board are responding to the critical state assessment by offering assurances that they will take action to correct problems identified by the state.
School Board President Rosanne Hahn expressed regret while discussing the matter Monday night during a regular school board meeting.
“We respect the decision, regret the impact on students and families, and will fully comply with all of the corrective actions outlined in the report,” Hahn said while reading a prepared statement.
The school board took no other action on the matter.
Board member Peter Turke later said he, too, is committed to doing the work necessary to fix the atmosphere of racial hostilities that state investigators documented in their report released Friday.
“There is more work to be done,” Turke said. “We’ve made some steps, but we have more to do.”
Other school board members either declined to comment or could not be reached for comment.
The state Department of Public Instruction has given school officials 30 days to present a plan for addressing the school district’s environment of racial harassment and other misconduct among students.
In response to a discrimination complaint filed by African-American parent Darnisha Garbade, state officials reported that school administrators had failed to properly investigate such complaints, had failed to discipline students equitably, and had failed to deal with underlying issues that contributed to hostilities toward Black students and other minorities.
The state’s 33-page report detailed 19 incidents of racial harassment and bullying in the schools between 2016 and 2020, including instances when students used racial slurs. The state concluded that school officials had allowed a “racially hostile environment” to go uncorrected.
“Certain individual allegations were addressed,” the report stated, “but there was no formal investigation into the global environment of racial harassment.”
School Superintendent Stephen Plank issued a statement expressing regret, too, and promised to address the situation so that the district can move into “a new era.”
Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty is working separately to empanel a special community task force to examine race relations.
In her statement Monday night, Hahn said the school board wanted to acknowledge the state’s report, which had gone public just hours before the board convened for a regularly scheduled meeting.
“We know that there is work to do,” Hahn said. “We will continue to work and collaborate with district and community members.”
Hahn could not be reached for comment later.
Turke said he has full confidence in the school district’s administration and elected leadership to deal with the situation. He said he would not discuss where responsibility lies for the problems cited by the state.
“I’d like to focus on what we could do to get better,” he said.