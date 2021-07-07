Burlington school board member withdraws complaint against activist

The complaint

After Garbade filed a complaint against the district on behalf of her children, who at the time were enrolled at BASD, an investigation found that BASD had allowed a “racially hostile environment” in its schools. As a result, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ruled that BASD had to come up with a corrective plan and include Garbade, or a person of her choosing, on its equity task force.

“I remain committed to my personal belief as well as the Burlington Area School District’s mission/vision to reject all forms of racism, discrimination, and harassment of students, families, staff members, and or visitors in our schools,” Wishau said in an email Wednesday. “Racism in 2021 is reprehensible and I have zero tolerance for it. Despite this discrimination complaint withdrawal, it doesn’t change a thing. The racist statements made by Darnisha against this school district and community must be called out for what they are. This has nothing to do with me, it’s about rejecting ALL (emphasis by Wishau) forms of racism, discrimination, and harassment against this community. The rhetoric and continued division must end for this community and school district to move forward. I look forward to working with those who show a sincere interest in moving this community and school district forward instead of utilizing this as a platform for possible financial gain or national notoriety.“