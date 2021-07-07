Burlington school board member withdraws complaint against activist

RACINE — While the complaint was filed less than two weeks ago, a discrimination complaint against an anti-racism advocate filed by a Burlington Area School District member has been withdrawn.
BASD School Board treasurer Taylor Wishau filed a discrimination complaint against Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism President Darnisha Garbade on June 25. The complaint was withdrawn Wednesday, according to BASD spokeswoman Julie Thomas.
“Taylor’s decision to withdraw his complaint so hastily is further evidence that it was filed frivolously and in retaliation,” Erin Ramczyk, a BCDR leadership member, said in a statement. “This was clearly another attempt to intimidate Darnisha, BCDR and others from speaking the truth.”
Wishau claimed that social media posts by Garbade had violated the district’s policy prohibiting racism or race discrimination. The policy for employees and students prohibits “all forms of racism, discrimination and harassment of students, families, staff members and/or visitors in our schools.”
The complaint
After Garbade filed a complaint against the district on behalf of her children, who at the time were enrolled at BASD, an investigation found that BASD had allowed a “racially hostile environment” in its schools. As a result, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ruled that BASD had to come up with a corrective plan and include Garbade, or a person of her choosing, on its equity task force.
Wishau, who has criticized BCDR and Garbade, objected to her inclusion and sought out ways to prevent it, including the consultation of district lawyers.
“I remain committed to my personal belief as well as the Burlington Area School District’s mission/vision to reject all forms of racism, discrimination, and harassment of students, families, staff members, and or visitors in our schools,” Wishau said in an email Wednesday. “Racism in 2021 is reprehensible and I have zero tolerance for it. Despite this discrimination complaint withdrawal, it doesn’t change a thing. The racist statements made by Darnisha against this school district and community must be called out for what they are. This has nothing to do with me, it’s about rejecting ALL (emphasis by Wishau) forms of racism, discrimination, and harassment against this community. The rhetoric and continued division must end for this community and school district to move forward. I look forward to working with those who show a sincere interest in moving this community and school district forward instead of utilizing this as a platform for possible financial gain or national notoriety.“
In his since-withdrawn complaint, Wishau wrote that “These statements and actions are further evidence to deny and or remove Darnisha from the district’s ‘equity’ task force.”
Among his complaints, Wishau claimed that Garbade had made “racist comments,” pointing to a social media post from an account that appears to be controlled by Garbade in which an image was shared that depicted rioters at the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest with the words “white terrorism” placed over it. Other screenshotted social-media messages Wishau included in the complaint reference “white privilege” and “white supremacists” in Burlington.
Wishau’s complaint had not specified which comments he found objectionable nor how he believed they specifically violated the school district’s policy.
Next steps
The Community Equity Team, Julie Thomas said, would not be put together until the completion of the audits the district will undergo as a part of the corrective action plan. A “Comprehensive Equity Audit” will be completed by the Integrated Comprehensive Services for Equity organization after the school year begin. A “Disciplinary Audit” is also to be completed by Dan Losen, J.D., M.Ed, director of the Center for Civil Rights Remedies at UCLA.
“The formation of the Community Equity Team will happen after the audits,” Thomas said in an email. “We’re focusing our attention on the tasks in front of us.”