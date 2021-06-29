Burlington school board member wants district to investigate anti-racism activist

BURLINGTON — A school board member frequently at odds with an anti-racism activist now is trying to file a race discrimination complaint against the activist based on social media posts she allegedly made.
Burlington Area School Board Member Taylor Wishau filed a complaint with the school district on Friday, accusing Darnisha Garbade of violating the district’s policy prohibiting racism or race discrimination.
Burlington Area School District officials said it is unclear whether the district has any authority to enforce its policies on Garbade, a private citizen whose children were once enrolled in the district but no longer are.
District Spokeswoman Julie Thomas said officials have never before received a complaint from a school board member against a member of the community.
“We need to understand what action will be required from the district,” Thomas said in a written statement. “We need to understand the district’s jurisdiction.”
School district policy for employees and students prohibits “all forms of racism, discrimination and harassment of students, families, staff members and/or visitors in our schools.”
Garbade, who is president of the group Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, is also a former school parent whose complaint of discrimination against her children led to a state investigation that in April found a “racially hostile environment” in the schools. Garbade and her children are black.
The school district later submitted a corrective action plan to address issues raised by the state. Wishau, however, has urged his fellow board members to fight a state order that BASD must include Garbade on a new internal review board as part of the process.
According to the complaint, Wishau is aiming to “deny and or remove” the potential appointment of Garbade to the school district’s planned equity task force — Wishau, who has long stood opposed to narratives he says are painting Burlington as “racist,” put the word “equity” in quotes in his complaint.
Garbade responds
Garbade, who moved her family out of Burlington after she said they faced threats of violence, called Wishau’s racism complaint against her “just one more attempt” to evade the state’s investigative findings. She also said he is trying to “silence the voices of Burlington residents impacted by racism.”
Referring to her coalition, she said in a written statement, “BCDR and I will not be deterred and will continue to advocate for inclusive, welcoming schools for all Burlington students.”
Even before the state completed its investigation, Wishau frequently criticized Garbade and her coalition for their efforts to combat perceived issues of racism in Burlington.
School board member’s complaint
In his complaint filed Friday, Wishau accuses Garbade of racism or race discrimination “for her racist comments posted on social media.”
Among the social media posts he cites, all purport to be authored by a group that includes Garbade and other people, making it unclear who specifically was responsible for the messages. Some date back to nearly a year ago when Burlington teacher Melissa Statz was publicly criticized for discussing with her students the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice.
Other social media posts pertain to a Burlington anti-racism event in which organizers became suspicious that someone had placed nails in Echo Lake Park’s parking lot, alleging that the nails were there “intentionally” with the intent “to sabotage” the BCDR event held in the park on Nov. 30, 2020. However, a screenshotted comment on that post from someone who says they are general manager of the adjacent Veterans Terrace wrote “no nails have been found in our parking lot and no suspicious activity relating to someone spreading nails was seen on our cameras.”
Another post included in Wishau’s complaint appears to be Garbade sharing an image of rioters at the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest with the words “white terrorism” placed over the rioters protesting Joe Biden’s presidential election win over Donald Trump.
The social media messages include also references to “white privilege” and “white supremacists” in Burlington.
None of the posts mention Wishau by name.
Wishau’s complaint does not specify which comments he finds objectionable, nor how he knows they came from Garbade, nor how he believes they violate the school district’s policy.
Wishau could not be reached for comment on this story.
Next steps unclear
Thomas said district officials would take Wishau’s complaint seriously and would try to determine whether the district has any jurisdiction.
“A district can administer discipline to employees and students,” she said. “But it is less certain what action the district could take toward people not affiliated with the district.”