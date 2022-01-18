Burlington school board debates use of Trevor Noah's book in high school class

Comedian Trevor Noah, who is open about his progressive views as the host of Comedy Central’s late-night series “The Daily Show” since 2015, wrote a book about his experiences growing up as a mixed-race child in late-apartheid and post-apartheid South Africa. An excerpt from that book, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” could be used as a text in a Burlington High School classroom.

For the sake of balance, should the students then also be required to read from a writer of an opposing political slant?

That was debated at length during the Jan. 10 Burlington Area School Board meeting.

The course

Last week’s discussion in Burlington began when the school board was asked to vote on whether a proposed elective Intro To Ethnic Studies class should be approved for 11th and 12th graders. The class would provide students both with an English half-credit in high school in addition to three general education credits that could apply toward graduation at any UW System school through a partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

A tentative course description is as follows: “Introduction to Ethnic Studies is a thematic and comparative approach to the culture of the United States, focusing on the diverse groups that comprise our country. We will study these multi-cultural perspectives in society within the construct of race, ethnicity, gender, and class through non-fiction texts, historical novels, contemporary literature, documentaries, news articles, poetry, and short stories.”

The school board ended up unanimously approved the course, but not until after a lengthy debate.

Debate

More than a dozen different course materials — including documentaries as well as fiction and nonfiction writings — were included in a tentative syllabus, crafted by Julie Verhagen, an English teacher who has been teaching at BHS since 1999.

The only question raised by school board members was regarding “Born A Crime.”

The first comment came from school board member Taylor Wishau. “I guess I’m just curious about the rationale of Trevor Noah,” Wishau said. “He’s more of a political pundit as opposed to someone who has more — I’m not denigrating his experience but I think there are people who are out there: Robert Woodson, Carol Swain, Thomas Sowell, Shelby Steele — are four all prominent conservative black writers and thinkers — people like that who can offer a unique perspective ...”

Verhagen then interrupted, saying: “Again, this is one I was looking at supplementing.” Unlike some other texts to be required in the class, only an excerpt of “Born a Crime” would be read. She called it “more of a choice option.”

Marlo Brown, another school board member, then asked: “Is the game plan to look at other authors? I politically — personally, I do have a problem with Trevor Noah, considering that we as a school district have put such an emphasis on fairness in the conversations. Anybody listening, watching Trevor Noah knows that he is one-sided. He is completely one-sided. So, in the objectiveness of being straight down the middle, I would not want Trevor Noah to be part of that.”

Verhagen responded: “Even as a choice?”

Brown then inhaled deeply.

Verhagen began speaking again, saying she would be OK with taking “Born A Crime” out of the course “if that was the one hang-up for the board.”

Brown responded: “I wouldn’t necessarily say ‘Pull it,’ but offer another side, so that it’s more balanced and more fair. I mean, literally from a literal standpoint — we hate that it ever becomes that, but it kind of is — but when you’re picking a political pundit-comedian from the left side … and not offering someone from the other to counterbalance that, or to counteract that, to give a different perspective, that is leaning to one side.”

“I looked at it (the book) for the fact that it is his story, not necessarily his late-night work,” Verhagen said.

Brown replied: “I don’t think you can separate one from the other.”

The Journal Times reached out to Brown for a follow-up on this conversation. He declined to be interviewed over the phone, but said he would reply by email. Brown was asked “You said ‘I don’t think you can separate one from the other’ regarding Noah’s politics/comedy/activism and his work elsewhere. What types of voices/writers/storytellers do you think then would be more appropriate in classrooms, besides solely textbooks? I.E., where is the line drawn between personal history and bias?”

He replied: “The political lens is being used to look at almost everything now. Oftentimes it is used to assign some kind of blame at someone’s feet for whatever issue there may be at hand. There should be a balance between the negative and positive aspects of the course.”

The next question The Journal Times asked was “As a couple people noted during the meeting, Trevor Noah’s writing would of course not be the only text used in the class. In your view (not just as a school board member but also as a concerned citizen), would you find it appropriate for texts to be used in a class that show outright pro-conservative viewpoints so long as outright pro-liberal viewpoints are also shared? And vice versa?”

Brown replied: “Why does it have to be ‘Pro’ anything? That’s an issue for me. Pro-liberal, pro-conservative is just another divisive tool to keep us all from working together to improve our communities.”

ALA director: Multiple viewpoints encourage critical thinking

Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, said in a phone interview Friday that schools should not be adding or removing texts from classrooms for the sake of balance. Rather, having large numbers of voices from many different viewpoints encourages “critical thinking.” Having texts in a classroom that students disagree with can be more beneficial than avoiding any semblance of partisanship altogether, especially for older students like the 16- to 18-year-olds who could be enrolled in Burlington’s Intro To Ethnic Studies.

As the back-and-forth continued on at last week’s meeting, school board member Barry Schmaling pointed out that the book was specifically about Noah’s “experience throughout apartheid,” to which Brown replied that he was not asking for another text to be brought in that gave a different view on apartheid: “I guess the point I’m trying to make is him (Noah) being who he is and what he does now, aside from his story, that there would be some other author that could also be presented as reading material to counter that, who can offer another point of view.”

Wishau then added: “There’s obviously a lot of history in this country … There’s a lot of positives, though, too. I don’t want to just be negative. It’s important to talk about the negative. I’m not saying ‘Shy away from that or censor that.’”

When members of the public were allowed to comment, one of them, Paul Webber, said “I understand your concern about what our children are learning. But I think that in this small community we raise our children and they leave this small community and it’s a whole different world. And we have to realize what people have gone through in their lives and what their ancestors have gone through. And I think a little controversy in bringing up some questions: Does everybody grow up in Burlington Wisconsin have the same concerns? Or do we want to hear about what happened to people in Japanese war camps or do we want to hear about these other ethnic groups? This (Burlington) is a very small, small microcosm of society. It’s almost too small … If they’re not introduced to this and discuss this before they get out with different ethnicities, religions, races, sexual preferences — when you come from this town, you’re not ready for it … We really need to broaden our horizons here.”

Wishau replied to Webber. “Yeah, Burlington is a very small community. We don’t have a lot of diversity here. But I think you’re selling kids short today. Kids are more accepting and tolerant of different races, sexual orientations, religions today than when I was in school … we need to give people more benefit of the doubt. And to think that people are just going to leave this community not understanding the plight of black, brown, whatever. I can’t stand for that. Kids today are more tolerant and accepting.”

After that, a vote was taken and all school board members voted in favor of the course.

Upon a request from Wishau, Verhagen said she would be happy to give a report to the school board after the class begins to answer questions such as “How the tone was in the class? What the kids were interested in? What they weren’t interested in?”

